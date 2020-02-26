UPS Honors Idaho Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that eight elite drivers from Idaho are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Idaho boasts 41 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 999 years of accident-free driving. Mark Mullins of Fruitland is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 35 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 661 total full-time UPS drivers in Idaho.

“I am tremendously proud of all the men and women who were inducted this year, and am honored to share their accomplishments as each driver continues to set a higher standard for professional drivers,” said Joe Braham, President of UPS Northwest District. “The dedication and diligence to safe driving that Circle of Honor drivers exhibit not only keeps them safe, it also improves public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Idaho drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Acevez, Timothy Payette Boise Buckingham, Juston Boise Boise Caldero, Anthony Hayden Lake Coeur d'Alene Carney, Randy Boise Boise Fitzhugh, James Burley Heyburn Lambie, Paul Boise Meridian Leavitt, Brock McCall McCall Swendsen, Sean Idaho Falls Boise



