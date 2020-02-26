2020 Express Compensation Report for Canada Released

Latest market data is key to attracting and retaining the best talent

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Employment Professionals has released its inaugural compensation report for Canada, highlighting average national wages for light industrial, office services, skilled trades and professional jobs.



Compensation data provided in the report includes jobs such as food servers, marketing managers, landscapers, executive assistants, medical transcriptionists, construction managers and several types of machinists, among several others.

In today’s tight labour market, talented job candidates know they have options. That means offering competitive compensation is more important than ever to attract the best and brightest workers. Additionally, businesses that are unwilling to compete on pay risk losing employees to the competition.

KV Aulakh, Express franchise owner in Barrie, Ontario, said he sees this trend play out on a regular basis. He noted that clients are forced to fill the same positions over and over again—mostly because of wages.

“Candidates do their research and know what their wage should be,” Aulakh said. “Sometimes, they might take the job simply because they need the money. Once they realize that the wage does not align with their position or responsibilities, they will move elsewhere.”

Aulakh added that the cycle often repeats itself for many businesses.

Catherine Ackerman, sales and networking activities lead with the Express team in Coquitlam, British Columbia, agreed that market forces are having a significant impact on pay.

“We are experiencing one of the most competitive employment markets in over four decades, and that competition is driving up wages,” she said.

Ackerman believes that businesses failing to react are putting themselves at a real disadvantage.

“Hiring the right people and having a good understanding of the cost of talent is incredibly important,” she added. “If business owners aren’t up to speed, they often struggle with employee retention and satisfaction. High turnover is costly. It negatively impacts productivity and ultimately the bottom line.”

Express franchisees have been hard at work for several years educating local businesses about current market conditions and how quickly they evolve.

Bruce Hein, Express franchise owner in Sarnia, Ontario, noted that companies he works with can adapt quickly.

“Most companies are very reasonable when you sit down with them to explain how turnover and retention affect their bottom line,” he said. “If we are able to provide the talent they need at a slightly higher pay rate, often they are willing to be flexible. It’s all about providing data, so companies can make informed decisions.”

Aulakh stressed that part of his work involves showing companies market trends.

“Knowledge is everything,” he said. “Companies with similar jobs provide a good comparison. We guide our partners and encourage them to increase their wages, when necessary.”

Express CEO Bill Stoller said he hopes businesses will find value in Express’ 2020 Compensation Report and the insight it offers.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this wonderful tool to help businesses evaluate local market conditions,” he said. “When competition for talent is at an all-time high, data is key to attracting and retaining the best.”

All data within the report was provided via Emsi, a third-party, labour market data and analytics research company. More information about Emsi and their research methodology is available at EconomicModeling.com .

