There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,931 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Ohio Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 56 elite drivers from Ohio are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Ohio boasts 375 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 10,366 years of accident-free driving. Terry Leedy of Wadsworth is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 47 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 4,731 total full-time UPS drivers in Ohio.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Trayce Parker, president, UPS East Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Ohio drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Anderson, Thomas North Olmsted Middleburg Heights
Arcaro, Christopher Mentor Highland Heights
Arndt IV, William George Northfield Highland Heights
Baer, Michael Mount Gilead Marion
Binkley, Mark Lima Lima
Blocker, George Centerburg Newark
Bray, Christopher Brookfield Middleburg Heights
Bryant, Troy Defiance Defiance
Clark Jr, James Bedford Highland Heights
Classen, Kevin Liberty Township Sharonville
Cogar, James Copley Middleburg Heights
Coon, Lisa Massillon Canton
Craig, John Englewood West Carrollton
Datsko, Melissa Akron Akron
Dellaposta, Gary Carlisle Dayton
Dolle, Timothy Beavercreek West Carrollton
Fruchey, Bradley Bluffton Lima
Furlong, Lance North Canton Canton
Gawronski, Mark Perrysburg Toledo
Gillespie, Scott Centerville West Carrollton
Goodman, Earp Cleveland Cleveland
Grimmer, Ronald Haskins Toledo
Hayes, Mark Zanesville Zanesville
Holtvogt, Yvonne Xenia West Carrollton
Joyce, Anthony Hamilton Sharonville
Kagarise, Steve Massillon Canton
Kilzer, Paul Amesville Athens
Knepper, James West Milton West Carrollton
Kocher, Doug Zanesville Columbus
Kroeckel, Shawn Defiance Defiance
Lange, John Hamilton Sharonville
Law, Timothy Franklin West Carrollton
Lepo, Thomas Hubbard Mahoning Valley
Lietz, Michael Middletown Sharonville
Lowrie, Peter Brunswick Cleveland
Madden, David Dayton West Carrollton
Malashevitz, Yvonne Bellbrook West Carrollton
Malkuian, Kenneth Oregon Toledo
Manassa, Kerry Madison Highland Heights
Maschari, Randy Milan Sandusky
Meyer, Anthony Cincinnati Cincinnati
Meyer, Jimmy Cincinnati Sharonville
Mitchell, Jay Kingston Chillicothe
Moore, Todd New Vienna Wilmington
Morrow Jr, Murvin Hilliard Columbus
Pirichy, Joseph Columbus Columbus
Purgar, John Concord Township Cleveland
Sauber, Daniel Tiffin Fremont Center
Smith, Eric Brookville West Carrollton
Steele, Dave Kettering West Carrollton
Stein, Donald The Plains Athens
Straub, Patricia North Ridgeville Middleburg Heights
Swensen, Todd Stow Akron
Taylor, Thomas Batavia Cincinnati
Tomasch, John South Charleston Columbus
Wagner, Henry Jefferson Austinburg


Contact:   UPS Public Relations
    pr@ups.com


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.