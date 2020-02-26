There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,933 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Tennessee Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 42 elite drivers from Tennessee are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Tennessee boasts 314 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 8,915 years of accident-free driving. William Pyburn of Springfield is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,860 total full-time UPS drivers in Tennessee.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Cher Porties, president, UPS Mid South District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Tennessee drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Bailey, Mark Kingsport Bristol, VA
Bain, David White House Nashville
Blanton, John Clarksville Clarksville
Boyce Jr, Lallon Memphis Memphis
Burdette, Timothy Madison Nashville
Carter, Jimmy Knoxville Knoxville
Clary, Johnny Greenbrier Nashville
Crooks, Ryan Hendersonville Nashville
Deaton, Mark Arlington Memphis
Delk Jr, Tony Cookeville Sparta
Dolan, James Smithville Nashville
Harkleroad Jr, Allen Fall Branch Johnson City
Harper, Glenn Cordova Memphis
Hope, Christopher Memphis Memphis
Hunt, Earlie Nashville Nashville
Hysinger Jr, Jerry Cleveland Chattanooga
Kidd, Chris Lawrenceburg Lawrenceburg
Lowry, Ben Burns Dickson
Mash, Timothy Knoxville Knoxville
Middleton, James Cookeville Cookeville
Mikels, Timothy Seymore Knoxville
Mills, Carolyn Memphis Memphis
Moseley, David Cordova Memphis
Pate, Kenneth Jefferson City Morristown
Payne, John Cordova Bartlett
Pope, Mark Goodlettsville Nashville
Pope, Stephen Bartlett Memphis
Porter, Jackie Oak Ridge Knoxville
Ramsey, Keith Mohawk Johnson City
Reese, Barry Brighton Memphis
Rogers, Stuart White Pine Morristown
Rowell, Jeffrey Arlington Bartlett
Simpson III, Rudolph  Memphis  Memphis
Smith, Roger Knoxville Knoxville
Spink, Anton Knoxville Knoxville
Stafford, Stephen Nolensville La Vergne
Starnes, James Knoxville Oliver Springs
Stone, Tonny Cordova Memphis
Tate, Nathan Kingsport Johnson City
Walling, Thomas Charlotte Nashville
Whitaker, Peter Knoxville Knoxville
Young, Teddy Woodbury Murfreesboro


