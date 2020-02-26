There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,933 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Virginia Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 36 elite drivers from Virginia are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Virginia boasts 231 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 5,952 years of accident-free driving. David Barr of Waynesboro is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 44 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,024 total full-time UPS drivers in Virginia.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Tasha Hovland, president, UPS Mid Atlantic District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Virginia drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Adams, Richard Chester Richmond
Beck, David Virginia Beach Virginia Beach
Bondurant, Todd Vinton Roanoke
Boyd, Tracy Hiwassee Roanoke
Cain, Larry Middletown Front Royal
Caldwell, Terry Suffolk Virginia Beach
Campbell, Douglas Mechanicsville Richmond
Collins, Stacy  Bristol  Bristol
Coon, Tommy Colonial Heights Richmond
Crawford, Randall Keysville Keysville
Crump, Eugene Charles City Richmond
Cupp, Robert Front Royal Burtonsville, MD
Duff, Robert Tazewell Richlands
Fischer, David Gordonsville Charlottesville
Heinz, Jeff Disputanta Richmond
Holman, Jeffrey Woodbridge Burtonsville, MD
Hubbard, Christopher Bristol Bristol
Hughes, Timothy Troy Staunton
Huntley, Robert Chesterfield Richmond
Hurt, Scott Harrisonburg Staunton
Johnson III, Henry Fredericksburg Richmond
Julian, Kenneth Gloucester Newport News
Kerns, Owen Barboursville Staunton
Koon, Douglas Charlottesville Staunton
Longest, Michael Mechanicsville Richmond
Mayo, Michael Danville Danville
Milliner, Douglas Chesterfield Richmond
Morris, James Charlottesville Charlottesville
Nunnally Jr, Jack Dinwiddie Richmond
Reynolds, Larry McKenney Richmond
Richards Jr, Clinton Virginia Beach Virginia Beach
Smith, Darin Virginia Beach Virginia Beach
Tate, Randall Concord Roanoke
Warner, Jeffery Mount Solon Staunton
Watkins, Paul Richmond Richmond
Wooden, Marshall North Prince George Richmond

Contact:           
UPS Public Relations
pr@ups.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.