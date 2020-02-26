UPS Honors Michigan Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 41 elite drivers from Michigan are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



Michigan boasts 296 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 7,697 years of accident-free driving. Thomas Camp of Livonia is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 57 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,127 total full-time UPS drivers in Michigan.

“Our drivers are the best in their field,” said Carie Monroe, president, UPS Great Lakes District. “They’ve trained and constantly continue to hone their skills. As a result, these drivers have come to the ultimate achievement and the highest level of accomplishment that can be reached - Circle of Honor. I’m so proud of these drivers and the families that support them.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Michigan drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Bainbridge, Steven Howell Madison Heights Bechard,Mark Presque Isle Livonia Emming, Bruce Richmond Township Madison Heights Erner, Travis Rudyard Rudyard Fagan, Tracy Traverse City Traverse City Glass, Patrick Warren Madison Heights Goudey, Peter Traverse City Traverse City Grasso, Jon Saginaw Grand Rapids Hart, Todd Wyoming Grand Rapids Herring, Steven Grandville Grand Rapids Holiness, David Warren Madison Heights Jessee, Scott Adrian Adrian Jozwiak, Michael Niles South Bend, IN Kaifesh, Darryl Macomb Madison Heights Kollenberg, Steve Berkley Madison Heights Kozinski, Craig Warren Madison Heights Laubach, Kevin New Baltimore Woodbridge Lockwood, Shane Montgomery Adrian Mannino, James New Baltimore Livonia Matthys, Gary Chesterfield Madison Heights Maxwell, Max Flint Grand Rapids McClure, Paul Adrian Adrian McLaughlin, Eric Swartz Creek Flint Middendorf, Gerald Hudsonville Grand Rapids Obert, Richard Lambertville Toledo, OH Oliver, Darren Allen Park Wixom Pettit, Joseph Livonia Livonia Pinkowski, Jeffrey Grosse Ile Taylor Prax, Paul Fort Gratiot Port Huron Rau, Nick Cedar Springs Grand Rapids Rivard, David Bad Axe Cass City Center Ronning, Daniel Grand Rapids Grand Rapids Schuh, Billie Redford Cicotte Skowronski, Matthew Clinton Township Shelby Smigelski, James Posen Alpena Snyder, Steven Kalamazoo Kalamazoo Tollefson, Harlan Jenison Grand Rapids Turausky, Steven Marquette Marquette Webber, Alan Mattawan Kalamazoo Williams, Lamar Southfield Madison Heights Woodruff, Gregory Lansing Lansing



Contact:

UPS Public Relations

pr@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.