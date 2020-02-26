There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,919 in the last 365 days.

UPS Honors Indiana Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 44 elite drivers from Indiana are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Indiana boasts 300 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 8,409 years of accident-free driving. Charles Roach of Frankton is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 50 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,490 total full-time UPS drivers in Indiana.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Joseph Boyle, president, UPS Ohio Valley District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Indiana drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Armstrong Jr, Robert Washington Plainfield
Barker, David Pittsboro Plainfield
Bean, Gary New Palestine Plainfield
Bristow, Parker Muncie Indianapolis
Burton, Glenn Stilesville Plainfield
Collier, Richard Plainfield Plainfield
Dawson, Jeffrey Spencerville Indianapolis
Dowd Jr, Jackie Metamora Plainfield
Dunham, Craig Kokomo Indianapolis
Givan, Steve Greenfield Indianapolis
Green, Louis Indianapolis Indianapolis
Griffin, Charles Indianapolis Plainfield
Haferkamp, James Laporte South Bend
Heck, Mikel Bloomington Bloomington
Hiner, Ward Indpls Indianapolis
Horvath, Kevin Granger Elkhart
Immel, Randall Newburgh Evansville
James, Kevin Carmel Indianapolis
Kalita, Pete Michigan City Westville
Krivo, Ronald Crown Point Hodgkins, IL
Mahns, Stephen Valparaiso Hammond
Martin, Brian Indianapolis Indianapolis
Mccallister Jr, Kenneth Indianapolis Plainfield
Mcpherson, William Indianapolis Indianapolis
Mohlke, John Wanatah Westville
Moore, Garland Connersville Centerville
Nichols, Tammy Mishawaka South Bend
Perkins, Stephen Fort Wayne Fort Wayne
Raney, James Indianapolis Plainfield
Reed, John Indianapolis Plainfield
Roberts, Kevin Sellersburg Clarksville
Robinson, Todd Terre Haute Terre Haute
Schnelle, Kevin Highland Chicago, IL
Shifflett, Cristen Fort Wayne Fort Wayne
Stephenson, Terry Clayton Indianapolis
Stetter, Brad Huntingburg Huntingburg
Stevenson, Brett Muncie Muncie
Suggs, Matthew Fort Wayne Fort Wayne
Vaughn, James Plainfield Indianapolis
Velasquez, Brian Lafayette Lafayette
Vondersaar, Craig Brownsburg Indianapolis
Wanemacher, Jeffrey Bourbon Bourbon
Welton, Gregory Terre Haute Terre Haute
Wildridge, David Indianapolis Indianapolis

Contact:
UPS Public Relations
pr@ups.com

