UPS Honors California Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 80 elite drivers from California are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

California boasts 1,054 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 27,657 years of accident-free driving. James Morton of Hunington Beach is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 12,950 total full-time UPS drivers in California.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923.  In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center.  If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of California drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

     
Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Abeyta III, Carlos San Diego San Diego
Addison, William Anaheim Anaheim
Aguilar, Alfred Fontana Ontario
Alvarez, Alex Sylmar San Fernando
Andrade, Michael Upland La Mirada
Angulo, Sergio Chino San Gabriel
Baca, David Huntington Beach Cerritos
Bailey, Roger Ladera Ranch Laguna
Ball, Anthony Carson Gardena
Barger, Milton Buena Park Anaheim
Boner, Shannon Anaheim Hills Laguna
Brown, Patrick James Aliso Viejo Laguna
Castaneda Jr, Henry Chula Vista Chula Vista
Castillo-Herrera, Christina Whittier Bell Hub
Castro Jr, Richard Rialto Ontario
Cerillo, Michaelangelo La Mirada Bell Hub
Chacon, Samuel Covina San Gabriel
Chavez, Frederick Redlands San Bernardino
Cooper, Shawn Simi Valley San Fernando
Crawford, James Hemet Ontario
Crothers, Larry El Centro San Diego
Davis, Jeffrey Lakewood Cerritos
De La Torre, Michael Oxnard San Fernando
Delarosa, Gilbert Cathedral City Palm Springs
Dixon, Roddney Big Pine Bishop
Escobedo, Ernesto West Covina Los Angeles
French, Joseph Lawndale Gardena
Funaro, Steven Pasadena Los Angeles
Gomez, Miguel Whittier Cerritos
Hairston, Larry Menifee Gardena
Henderson Jr, Terry Frazier Park San Fernando
Hernandez, Joe Whittier Bell Hub
Hernandez, Miguel Chino Grande Vista
Hiraga, Dean Cypress Cerritos
Honda, Eric Montebello Gardena
Kirkpatrick, Sean Westlake Newbury Park
Lagmay, Rodolfo La Mirada Cerritos
Laufou, Imoa Norco Bell Hub
Lay, Kyra Bakersfield Bakersfield
Luna Jr, Robert La Habra Laguna
Maldonado, Richard La Mirada Cerritos
Marinkovich, John Long Beach Bell Hub
Martinez, Alberto Carson Gardena
Martinez, Danny Anaheim Anaheim
Mendez, Anthony Apple Valley Ontario
Mendiola, Harvey Ramona San Diego
Mitchell, Kenneth Fontana Ontario
Murphy, John La Mirada Cerritos
Nakamura, Jeffrey Lake Forest Laguna
Natividad, Jesse Simi Valley Van Nuys
Navarrete, David Beaumont Ontario
Nieto, David Long Beach Olympic
Ochoa, Andres Chino San Gabriel
Ornelas, Steve Oxnard Newbury Park
Paulson, Mark Bakersfield Bakersfield
Penn, Michael Murrieta Laguna
Perez, Rene Anaheim Hills Cerritos
Ramirez, Richard Corona Anaheim
Rojas, Gregory La Mirada Anaheim
Rubio, Paul Bakersfield Bakersfield
Ruiz, Eddie Azusa Cerritos
Salle, Vincent Corona Ontario
Simoni, Anthony Simi Valley San Fernando
Singleton, Kevin Buena Park Cerritos
Sokoloff, David Huntington Beach Anaheim
Sonoda Jr, Michael Fountain Valley Anaheim
Tapia Jr, Jose Temecula San Diego
Thomas, Brian Lake Elsinore San Gabriel
Tovar, Hector Temecula San Diego
Vaccaro, Mike Santa Barbara Santa Barbara
Valladares, Julio Walnut Ontario
Vargas, Sergio Upland Ontario
Vasquez, George Moreno Valley Ontario
Vega, Anthony La Mirada Cerritos
Waldron, Cain Yorba Linda Anaheim
Walsh, Kevin Templeton San Luis Obispo
Widmer, Robert Temecula San Diego
Willett, Wayne Banning Ontario
Williams, Larry Anaheim Grande Vista
Wilson, Johnathan Apple Valley Ontario
     

