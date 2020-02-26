UPS Honors California Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 80 elite drivers from California are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.



California boasts 1,054 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 27,657 years of accident-free driving. James Morton of Hunington Beach is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 43 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 12,950 total full-time UPS drivers in California.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

** NOTE: The following page lists local drivers by hometown and UPS center. If you’re interested in interviewing a local driver, please contact UPS Public Relations at pr@ups.com. Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of California drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Abeyta III, Carlos San Diego San Diego Addison, William Anaheim Anaheim Aguilar, Alfred Fontana Ontario Alvarez, Alex Sylmar San Fernando Andrade, Michael Upland La Mirada Angulo, Sergio Chino San Gabriel Baca, David Huntington Beach Cerritos Bailey, Roger Ladera Ranch Laguna Ball, Anthony Carson Gardena Barger, Milton Buena Park Anaheim Boner, Shannon Anaheim Hills Laguna Brown, Patrick James Aliso Viejo Laguna Castaneda Jr, Henry Chula Vista Chula Vista Castillo-Herrera, Christina Whittier Bell Hub Castro Jr, Richard Rialto Ontario Cerillo, Michaelangelo La Mirada Bell Hub Chacon, Samuel Covina San Gabriel Chavez, Frederick Redlands San Bernardino Cooper, Shawn Simi Valley San Fernando Crawford, James Hemet Ontario Crothers, Larry El Centro San Diego Davis, Jeffrey Lakewood Cerritos De La Torre, Michael Oxnard San Fernando Delarosa, Gilbert Cathedral City Palm Springs Dixon, Roddney Big Pine Bishop Escobedo, Ernesto West Covina Los Angeles French, Joseph Lawndale Gardena Funaro, Steven Pasadena Los Angeles Gomez, Miguel Whittier Cerritos Hairston, Larry Menifee Gardena Henderson Jr, Terry Frazier Park San Fernando Hernandez, Joe Whittier Bell Hub Hernandez, Miguel Chino Grande Vista Hiraga, Dean Cypress Cerritos Honda, Eric Montebello Gardena Kirkpatrick, Sean Westlake Newbury Park Lagmay, Rodolfo La Mirada Cerritos Laufou, Imoa Norco Bell Hub Lay, Kyra Bakersfield Bakersfield Luna Jr, Robert La Habra Laguna Maldonado, Richard La Mirada Cerritos Marinkovich, John Long Beach Bell Hub Martinez, Alberto Carson Gardena Martinez, Danny Anaheim Anaheim Mendez, Anthony Apple Valley Ontario Mendiola, Harvey Ramona San Diego Mitchell, Kenneth Fontana Ontario Murphy, John La Mirada Cerritos Nakamura, Jeffrey Lake Forest Laguna Natividad, Jesse Simi Valley Van Nuys Navarrete, David Beaumont Ontario Nieto, David Long Beach Olympic Ochoa, Andres Chino San Gabriel Ornelas, Steve Oxnard Newbury Park Paulson, Mark Bakersfield Bakersfield Penn, Michael Murrieta Laguna Perez, Rene Anaheim Hills Cerritos Ramirez, Richard Corona Anaheim Rojas, Gregory La Mirada Anaheim Rubio, Paul Bakersfield Bakersfield Ruiz, Eddie Azusa Cerritos Salle, Vincent Corona Ontario Simoni, Anthony Simi Valley San Fernando Singleton, Kevin Buena Park Cerritos Sokoloff, David Huntington Beach Anaheim Sonoda Jr, Michael Fountain Valley Anaheim Tapia Jr, Jose Temecula San Diego Thomas, Brian Lake Elsinore San Gabriel Tovar, Hector Temecula San Diego Vaccaro, Mike Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Valladares, Julio Walnut Ontario Vargas, Sergio Upland Ontario Vasquez, George Moreno Valley Ontario Vega, Anthony La Mirada Cerritos Waldron, Cain Yorba Linda Anaheim Walsh, Kevin Templeton San Luis Obispo Widmer, Robert Temecula San Diego Willett, Wayne Banning Ontario Williams, Larry Anaheim Grande Vista Wilson, Johnathan Apple Valley Ontario

