Bombardier’s Challenger 350 Aircraft Earns Top Spot as the World’s Most Delivered Super Mid-size Business Jet for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Bombardier delivered 56 Challenger 350 aircraft in 2019, out-delivering competitors in the super mid-size segment

Challenger 300 series aircraft have accounted for more deliveries than any other business jet platform in the super mid-size segment since 2004

With an exceptional cabin, signature smooth ride and the lowest operating costs in its class, the aircraft’s value proposition is unrivalled

New features of the aircraft include compact Head-up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS); class-leading cabin sound-proofing technology; steep approach certification and performance improvement package

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier’s leading Challenger 350 business jet has extended its impressive market performance as the world’s most delivered business jet in the super mid-size segment for the last six years. The Challenger 350 aircraft outpaced its competition in 2019, with 56 deliveries and a 44-per-cent share of the super mid-size segment. The award-winning aircraft has consistently ranked as the top-selling aircraft in the super mid-size segment since it entered into service in 2014.

“The Challenger 350 aircraft offers customers the complete package – superior comfort, performance, reliability and value, all in a single business jet. This unbeatable combination is why, year after year, the Challenger 350 business jet continues to top the rankings as the world’s most delivered super mid-size business aircraft and why it remains the preferred choice of flight departments, individuals and charter operators around the world,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “It’s a proud record that underscores Bombardier’s commitment to building the most comfortable, best-performing aircraft on the market.”

The Challenger 350 jet boasts class-defining performance, a true seats-full, tanks-full range capability and can connect New York City to London.* Several enhancements have made a great aircraft even greater, including an available compact Head-up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), class-leading cabin sound-proofing technology and refined cockpit aesthetics. A performance improvement package also allows the aircraft to fly up to 1,500 NM farther out of short runways, complementing its already impressive steep-approach capability.

This latest success builds upon a tradition of outstanding market leadership for the Challenger 300 aircraft family platform. For more than a decade, the Challenger 300 series aircraft have accounted for more deliveries than any other business jet platform in the super mid-size segment, with almost 800 unit deliveries worldwide since 2004.

In 2019, Robb Report Magazine recognized the Challenger 350 business jet as the Best of the Best super mid-size aircraft for the second year in a row. As the only super mid-size aircraft that can fly full range at full fuel with full seat capacity, the Challenger 350 aircraft offers the luxury of having it all. With its signature smooth ride, exceptional cabin and the lowest operating costs in its class, the Challenger 350 business is in high demand. Its stylish and spacious cabin accommodates up to 10 passengers, features a fully-equipped galley, and unrestricted access to the baggage compartment in flight, while recently enhanced sound-proofing technology further establishes the cabin as the quietest in its class.

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

* Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

