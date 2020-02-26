Gainsight Highlights Year of Record Growth; Ends Fiscal Year with Record-Breaking Quarter for Gainsight PX

The Company’s Product Experience Platform, Gainsight PX, Achieved 361% YoY Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight™, the Customer Success company , today announced it delivered another year of record growth fueled by its breakthrough technology that further cements its leadership in the Customer Success category.

“We see more companies double down on customer-driven growth channels, such as product adoption, renewals, and expansion, as these are critical for recurring revenue growth,” said Gainsight CEO, Nick Mehta. “Our growth is attributed to the unstoppable force of subscription-based business models and the required focus on customers. I’m excited for the next phase of our game-changing community and Gainsight’s growth as businesses adopt Customer Success as a company-wide priority.”

Gainsight Continued to Attract Marquee New Logos and Increased Investment from the Enterprise Market

In 2019, Gainsight attracted hundreds of new customers including:

Public companies : Guidewire, CommVault, one of the world’s largest business networking sites, and one of the world’s most adopted marketing clouds

: Guidewire, CommVault, one of the world’s largest business networking sites, and one of the world’s most adopted marketing clouds Forbes Cloud 100 companies : Collibra, nCino, Dataiku, and Guild Education

: Collibra, nCino, Dataiku, and Guild Education Security companies : Infoblox and Rapid 7

: Infoblox and Rapid 7 Healthcare Companies : PointClickCare

: PointClickCare Private equity-backed firms: Ellucian, Unit4, JDA, and Rocket Software

Gainsight also serves nearly 40% of public companies on the Bessemer Venture Partners Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index, including Box and Twilio. Companies with billion-dollar valuations, and those on the path to get there, rely on Gainsight, including Finastra, Zenefits, Discovery Education, Udacity, and more.

To date, there are over 34,000 Customer Success professionals who use Gainsight to impact their company's retention and growth. The investment made by these great companies in 2019 shows that Customer Success — the proactive strategy to drive product adoption and customer health — is a key growth lever for enterprise companies in 2020.

Gainsight Developed Product Solutions for Enterprise-wide Customer Success

Customer success has increasingly become a company-wide priority and enterprise companies are discovering ways in which various departments put the customer at the center of everything they do. In 2019, Gainsight’s platform expanded to address this market shift by launching the Customer Cloud, which includes solutions for product experience and revenue optimization. In the past year, Gainsight has released a multitude of new features and solutions, such as:

Gainsight Mobile App — designed to manage customer relationships on the go

Data Designer — new powerful analytics capabilities

Company Intelligence — real-time alerts on important prospect, customer, or competitor news

People Maps — ensuring engagement with the right stakeholders within a company

Renewal Center — providing a process for sales and account management to manage renewals

Gainsight PX Grew 361% and Gained Momentum in the Product Experience Industry

In early 2019, Gainsight launched Gainsight PX, the easy, powerful, and complete Product Experience Platform. To date, several marquee customers have selected Gainsight PX as their primary solution to make data-driven decisions, engage users directly within the product, and demonstrate the business impact of their investment. This rapid expansion has further accelerated Gainsight PX’s position as a leading industry newcomer in the Product Experience software category. New Gainsight PX customers include Lifesize, Availity, Infobip, Mavenlink, ReviewPro, and more.

The Customer Success Community Continues to Expand

The role of the Customer Success Manager has become critically important as companies adopt recurring revenue business models. It has also developed into one of the most sought-after positions as indicated by its growth over the past few years. “Customer Success Specialist” ranked sixth in LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report and experienced 34 percent annual growth — with 72 percent working in the Software & IT industry.

The continuous growth of the Customer Success movement is further evidenced by the company's annual customer success conference, Pulse, and its associated roadshow, Pulse World Tour. Last May, Pulse 2019 in San Francisco sold out, and hundreds of people attended the global Pulse World Tour. In total, over 8,000 customer success and product management professionals attended Pulse events in 2019.

Gainsight is hosting Pulse 2020 at Moscone Center in San Francisco on May 13 - 14. Click here to learn more and register for tickets.

About Gainsight®: Gainsight’s innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company’s Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Okta, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com

