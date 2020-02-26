Inkcups Expands European Operations With New Sales Director and Additional Technical Support Staff

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announced that Hendrik Koemans has joined the company as Sales Director Europe, strengthening the company’s European operations, together with the additional hiring of several local service technicians. With over 26 years of demonstrated leadership in the European print industry, Koemans brings his extensive knowledge and experience working in several international management positions within leading promotional product organizations.



“Hendrik’s wide network and expertise in the promotional market will open up many doors and opportunities for Inkcups in Europe,” said Benjamin Adner, CEO of Inkcups. “This move is part of a plan and commitment to build up our presence in Europe as the market grows and our customer base there expands. We are thrilled to add Hendrik to our team.”

Prior to joining Inkcups, Koemans spent most of his career in sales and marketing with Philip Morris International and in a key account management role at Berendsen Hygiene and Textile. He earned his specialization in marketing from the Netherlands Institute for Marketing (NIMA) and B.S. from Titus College in Velp, Gelderland, Netherlands.

“I am pleased to be working with Inkcups and excited about this grand opportunity. Having worked with the company for many years as a customer before, I can attest to the quality and value they offer,” said Hendrik Koemans, Inkcups’ Sales Director Europe. “At Inkcups, we don’t just sell printing machines, we offer the complete picture: a turnkey package with all the equipment, supplies and services needed. This is what makes us unique, and will make us stand out in Europe.”

Inkcups has also expanded the number of local service technicians to better service existing and new customers in Europe. “We are serious about providing the best service to all customers, globally,” said Ron Howell, Inkcups’ Digital Service Manager. “While growth is important, having a strong support team behind the company is paramount in providing the best in class service and support that we have here.”

Koemans and the new technicians will be based out of Inkcups’ Europe office in Germany: Gewerbestrasse 15 D-57258, Freudenberg, Germany.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

