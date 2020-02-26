Trustifi’s New Game-Changing Email Spam Detection Powered by AI

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi has released another new AI-powered feature to its Inbound Shield email security software: Enhanced SPAM filtering and controls.

This new cutting-edge anti-SPAM feature adds exceptionally accurate filters that go far beyond what email clients like Outlook® and Gmail® provide. What makes these Trustifi SPAM filters unique is that they use artificial intelligence and OCR technology to analyze context in sender addresses, subject lines, content, and attachments. Context is what Trustifi’s sophisticated artificial intelligence uses to exceed the capabilities of simplistic filters. The Trustifi AI-powered spam filters work in real-time and catch SPAM at a 96% accuracy rate.

What individuals classify as SPAM can vary tremendously. The unique advantage Trustifi adds is the ability for users to “teach” the system and for the filters to “learn.” Trustifi uses machine learning to refine what to classify as SPAM, customized by individual user patterns and preferences.

Both users and administrators have a high level of control. Easy and convenient interfaces make white listing and black listing senders simple. Users can clear trusted senders in advance and get a detailed report of quarantined emails to either block or let through. “Lost in the SPAM filter” does not happen with Trustifi.

“The SPAM feature is a game-changing product release. Trustifi is truly a one stop shop when it comes to complete end to end email security,” said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. “We are excited to provide a solution to the multi-billion dollar worldwide SPAM problem.”

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on a software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com

Contact: Alex Marz

516-508-6538

amarz@trustificorp.com









