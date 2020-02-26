Rosetta Stone Announces Unlimited Languages and Free Upgrades for Current Single-Language Subscribers with Long-Term Subscriptions

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rosetta Stone today announced that its 12-month, 24-month and lifetime new consumer subscriptions now include unlimited access to any of its 25 languages* at no additional charge, marking the first time in the company’s history that customers can switch between languages and aren’t limited to just one language with each purchase. Additionally, as of the week of March 23, 2020, all current single-language customers with an active 12-month or more subscription will be automatically upgraded to Unlimited Languages, free of charge.

“One of the top requests we get from customers is that they want to be able to try out different languages with their Rosetta Stone subscription, rather than have to decide on just one. This is the first time since we were founded in 1992 that we’re eliminating our one-language limit and empowering customers to explore all of our 25 languages as much as they want. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Rosetta Stone, and I’m proud that over 90 percent of Rosetta Stone users would recommend Rosetta Stone to others for learning a new language,” said Matt Hulett, Rosetta Stone President.

Rosetta Stone is one of the world’s best-known and most-trusted brands for language learning. The company offers 25 languages, including Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), Dutch, English (American), English (British), Filipino (Tagalog), French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin (web only), Persian (Farsi), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese.

Customers can conveniently practice language learning anytime, anywhere on Rosetta Stone for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android and web. The company’s award-winning mobile app leverages augmented reality and machine learning to immerse language learners with new words, phrases and voices of native speakers. Rosetta Stone’s TruAccent® proprietary speech recognition engine lets users practice speaking so they can be confident in real-world situations. Live tutoring is also available to help customers take their language learning to the next level.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

*Unlimited Languages will be available to partner networks beginning April 2020. Endangered languages are not included in Unlimited Languages subscriptions.

