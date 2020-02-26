CloudGenix Introduces G2 Partner Program to Meet Enterprise Customers’ New Requirements for SD-WAN

CloudGenix and second-generation partners build highly scalable model to succeed in the cloud-generation of customers—the next and largest phase of SD-WAN adoption

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix , the global leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced the company’s new G2 Partner Program. With the program’s launch, CloudGenix addresses a void in the marketplace: a second-generation (Gen2) partner program designed for partner organizations who are more than “box pushers” and are instead well positioned to serve the needs of the cloud generation of enterprises moving from traditional networking to modern approaches. Partners in the program offer enterprise customers Gen2 SD-WAN products that are multi-cloud ready, integrated with security, and are powered by data and AI for the branch. CloudGenix and its partners have completed the largest take outs of first-generation (Gen1) SD-WAN from incumbent vendors, including a 2000 site US-based retailer, in addition to large greenfield opportunities.



Tweet this : @CloudGenix introduces G2 Partner Program to offer enterprise customers Gen2 #SDWAN for the cloud-delivered branch.

The next wave of SD-WAN

The SD-WAN market is at an important inflection point: Enterprises have moved beyond early Gen1 product adoption and are now looking for SD-WAN that meets a new set of requirements for 2020 and beyond. According to IDC’s Worldwide SD-WAN Forecast 2017-2021, SD-WAN infrastructure and services will reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.6 percent and reach $8.05 billion by 2021. Meeting the requirements of customers in this next phase of SD-WAN adoption is very different from winning Gen1 SD-WAN customers and requires Gen2 SD-WAN.

Blog post : Why adopting a Gen2 SD-WAN is essential for partners to succeed in 2020

Unique needs of Gen2 SD-WAN Customers

Through its G2 Partner Program, CloudGenix will serve the early majority market requirements with the following top three incremental Gen2 SD-WAN capabilities:

Multi-cloud ready: CloudGenix and technology partners offer a multi-cloud solution to enable high-speed access to all Clouds and SaaS services. Best-of-breed security combined with best-of-breed SD-WAN: CloudGenix now offers native integration of cloud-security products such as Palo Alto Prisma, Zscaler, CheckPoint, NetSkope etc. AI ops for the branch: CloudGenix uses a centralized data-lake and data science to enable Autonomous SD-WAN functions. Just as AI enables self-driving cars, CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN eliminates manual interventions and increases business uptime.

“As exciting as the Gen1 market segment was, it was the smallest part of the SD-WAN market. The majority of enterprises are now looking at Gen2 SD-WAN, and this new market is going to see a new set of winners and losers. Gen2 SD-WAN is much more than just enabling broadband usage in the enterprise instead of MPLS or enabling UCaaS. The partners that avoid falling into the chasm will be the ones that adopt a Gen2 mentality,” said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO and Founder, CloudGenix.

CloudGenix G2 Partner Program Principles

Gen2 partners are not merely legacy “box pushers.” Gen2 partners build a highly scalable model to succeed in the cloud-generation of customers. This requires setting the expectations of partnership in go-to-market with the SD-WAN vendor. The CloudGenix G2 Partner Program is built on the following principles:

CloudGenix is 100% channel with zero conflicts with any direct team. CloudGenix sales and sales engineering resources only get paid when the channel gets paid. The pace of market adoption is too fast to deal with conflicts with vendors that run direct sales vs. channel sales.

CloudGenix provides world-class sales and engineering resources that can co-campaign with the channel. To bring innovation to the majority enterprise, the channel needs scale with vendor resources. It’s a two-way partnership when the channel engages with CloudGenix, not a one-way street where the channel “gives” the vendor.

CloudGenix proactively invests in MDF and lead generation. Not waiting for post-success but investing to succeed. Investing in a growth and majority market is very different from the early cautious approaches.

The early majority relies on reference selling a lot. These customers want to hear from others in their industry or vertical. CloudGenix has a structured program for leveraging references by geography, by vertical, by size, and by use case.

CloudGenix has the broadest partner ecosystem:

Agents: Last year CloudGenix was awarded "Best New Vendor" by AVANT, and this year the company was awarded "Top New Supplier" by Intellisys (measured over a two-year period) and named "WAN Vendor of the Year" by TBI.

(measured over a two-year period) and named "WAN Vendor of the Year" by TBI. VARs: CDW and many others

MSPs: Adcomm, Hypercore, CISSDM (announced February 2020)

(announced February 2020) SIs: WIPRO and several others

CloudGenix makes the cloud-delivered branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN uses global intelligence to deliver performance and security SLAs for all applications over any WAN-type. By providing app-policies aligned to business intent, direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks, the Autonomous SD-WAN delivers unparalleled productivity gains and cost-savings compared to gen-1 SD-WAN alternatives.

CloudGenix CloudBlades enables the secure delivery of best-of-breed infrastructure services to the branch from the cloud. Infrastructure services including SD-WAN, security, cloud backbone integration, and operational tools can be provisioned without the need for additional hardware or software.

CloudGenix, channel partner BroadReach Communications, and a Fortune 500 global logistics customer share details of deployment at Channel Partners Conference and Expo Las Vegas 2020

Learn more about the CloudGenix G2 Partner Program at Channel Partners Conference and Expo, the world’s largest channel event gathering 6,400+ agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators, consultants and suppliers, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in the Venetian, Las Vegas from March 9-12. On Tues., March 10, CloudGenix, channel partner BroadReach Communications, and a Fortune 500 global logistics customer will share best practices for SD-WAN implementation including considerations for cloud migration, cybersecurity, and expenditures in a VIP session titled “7 SD-WAN Land Mines This Customer Wants Channel Partners to Avoid with CloudGenix.”

Connect with CloudGenix

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

CloudGenix Blog

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Press inquiries:

Jin Woo

280blue, Inc.

jin@280blue.com

(510) 691-8862

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f03acadd-37a7-45c0-873d-ccb3b2e7e5c4

The era of second generation SD-WAN The SD-WAN market is at an important inflection point. We are now past the early visionary stage of adopters of “Gen1” products, which was the smallest part of the SD-WAN market. The Gen2 market and its set of customers presents a massive market opportunity and this stage of the market is going to define a new set of winners and losers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.