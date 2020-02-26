Netreo Introduces Netreo Cloud, the Cloud-Native Release of its Award-Winning AIOps-Driven IT Management Solution

Netreo Cloud combines the strength of Netreo’s on-premises IT management solution, SaaS convenience, and a unified view of disparate sites to simplify monitoring increasingly complex hybrid IT environments

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning solution for IT management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced the release of Netreo Cloud, its native-cloud, AIOps-driven IT management solution. Netreo Cloud offers all the functionality of the Netreo solution for full-stack IT management via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and provides unified visibility into an organization’s disparate sites anywhere, anytime. As a result, enterprises using Netreo Cloud can significantly reduce the burden of monitoring today’s increasingly complex hybrid IT environments.

“For more than two decades, enterprises have relied on Netreo to manage the IT infrastructure supporting their mission-critical applications,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “With its unified view of an organization's IT resources—regardless of location or platform—Netreo Cloud extends our commitment to simplifying our customers’ ability to flexibly measure and manage reliability and availability across their cloud, on-premises or hybrid resources, so they can accelerate their digital transformations.”

Delivering a Unified View from the Cloud

Netreo Cloud builds on the functionality of the existing Netreo solution, which provides full-stack IT visibility and management irrespective of size, footprint or complexity. In designing this product, the company leveraged the capabilities of the on-premises solution and the 20 years of experience of its developers in architecting, managing and monitoring the largest IT infrastructures in the world.

Netreo Cloud is the public cloud option from Netreo that provides the flexibility organizations need to get the right visibility at the right time. By deploying “service engines” to disparate sites in the network—or within Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure—and taking advantage of vendor-provided APIs, Netreo Cloud seamlessly combines all the elements of the IT environment, regardless of locale, into a single console. Now IT executives, engineers and operations professionals have all the information they need at their fingertips to observe, analyze and act on the right IT-focused decisions that will bring value to the business and their customers.

“For us, flexibility is key. In the service provider space, every client has their own unique set of requirements. We’ve partnered with Netreo for many years to assist us in meeting that challenge,” said Pomeroy Inc. Director of MNS Engineering Matt Florido. “We’re excited to deploy Netreo Cloud as yet another way we can deliver business value to our customers.”

Pricing and Availability

Netreo Cloud is available today, and an Essentials License starts at $5 per device per month. Additionally, Professional License and Ultimate License levels, which contain progressively more advanced features and capabilities, are available for $15 per device per month and $30 per device per month, respectively.

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management products are widely deployed by enterprises, and these products now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.

