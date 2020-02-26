Top U.S. Insurers and Automakers using Artificial Intelligence-Based Services from Agero to Improve Driver Assistance

Machine Learning trained from more than 50 Million Breakdown Events Combats Traffic, Weather and Other Unexpected Delays in Delivering Exceptional Roadside Assistance

/EIN News/ -- MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero , a market leader in software-enabled driver assistance services for automotive manufacturers and insurance providers in North America, today announced that its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) services are now in use by eleven clients, including four of the top six insurance providers and one of North America’s largest automakers to improve driver assistance for millions of motorists in the U.S.



The award winning¹ Command Center, part of Agero’s Managed Services, uses predictive analytics and machine learning developed from over 50 million events to combat unexpected delays in delivering roadside assistance caused by traffic, weather, high service volume and more. Command Center leverages real-time data to identify events that are trending outside expected service windows, and escalates those events for rapid recovery in order to dramatically improve the experience for drivers in their time of need. The result is up to a 30% reduction in customer complaints and the transformation of high-risk roadside events into positive, memorable experiences.

“Breakdowns are a hugely stressful event for motorists, and everyone wants help to arrive as quickly as possible,” notes Jeff Blecher, Agero’s chief strategy officer. “Predicting when and where potential problems will occur during delivery of that assistance – and quickly recovering when they do – is critical to ensuring the best customer experience for motorists on behalf of our insurance and auto clients.”

Command Center’s powerful ProactiveETA prediction model and proprietary machine learning algorithms have been trained through tens of millions of actual events to understand the impact of traffic, weather patterns, unexpected volume and other factors and compare that data with service provider and motorist location in real time to anticipate delays. The tool identifies and escalates at-risk cases early, before an arrival time is missed and often before the problem even becomes visible to motorists, across every zip code in the U.S. When problems do occur, highly trained case managers armed with Command Center’s data proactively engage both service provider and motorist, doing what it takes to resolve issues and provide exceptional customer care.

Motorists are quick to recognize the high-touch service from Command Center, responding with effusive praise for the proactive contact and service escalation, and the repeated follow-up to ensure service and safety. Policyholder and vehicle owner compliments frequently include the sentiment that the insurer/OEM has earned a customer for life.

A day’s actual customer feedback includes:

“I'm not from the area and my wife had a stroke so I was travelling to see her at the hospital. Debbie made the process so much easier and even found a place to get a new tire. She went above and beyond and must've called everyone in N.Y. to try and get me back on my way. Even when I called back in for an update I was transferred back to Debbie so I would not have to explain my situation again.” – motorist, December 21, 2019.

“Ryan really helped me out today. I was stuck for hours and he spoke with me through the process, and went the extra mile to assist! I was afraid, and wasn't sure if I was going to get out, but Ryan kept checking if I was safe the entire time and made sure the help did arrive.” – motorist, December 21, 2019.

“I have been a customer with [Insurance Company] for 40 years. Elaine is a good example of what customer service is all about. She is professional. She is polite. She is patient. She fixed my issue.” – motorist, December 21, 2019.

Consumer expectations for fast, seamless and transparent service have impacted every sector of the economy, including roadside assistance, driving ever greater need for responsive customer experiences. Agero covers 115 million motorists and two-thirds of all new cars in the U.S., putting the company in a unique position to combine the scale, data expertise and event volume needed to power an innovative AI-powered service like Command Center.

For more information on Command Center, please visit: https://info.agero.com/command_center . Additional details on Agero Roadside Managed Services can be obtained here ; a sales representative can be contacted here .

About Agero

Agero’s mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews .

