ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Integrates with Juniper Networks to Stop Network-Borne Threats Earlier in the Cybersecurity Kill-Chain Process

ARIA SDS Solution Combined with Juniper’s Secure Analytics Improves Enterprise-Wide Network Visibility, Intrusion Detection and Threat Containment

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, including threat detection, investigation, containment and proactive asset protection, today announced an integration with Juniper Networks’ Juniper Secure Analytics Platform . This integration will provide deep network visibility, as well as the accelerated incident response needed to disrupt threats before extensive harm can be done.



The main benefit of this integration is that cybersecurity teams, such as a SOC, will be able to better prioritize intrusion events and alerts, enabling them within minutes to identify the most critical attacks. This results in faster investigative and incident response. In addition, the automation and orchestration integration enables the immediate and automated response to quarantine only the affected systems without taking any other critical devices offline.

“The unique capabilities presented in the integration solution will result in a decrease in missed network-borne threats,” said Gary Southwell, General Manager, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. “With the integration between Juniper Secure Analytics and ARIA Packet Intelligence, cybersecurity teams can now identify and react to threats in seconds, a significant change from the minutes, days or even months that are the current industry norm.”

The ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS) solution was engineered to work seamlessly with Juniper Networks’ Security Analytics and other security tools using RESTful APIs. The ARIA SDS Packet Intelligence application feeds NetFlow metadata from every packet to Juniper Secure Analytics, including the usually overlooked internal network east-west paths. This allows Juniper Secure Analytics to obtain more complete network visibility, helping to lower the number of false positive alerts and allowing for the detection of threats as close to the initial point and time of compromise as possible.

“Lengthy incident response times provide an advantage for attackers,” said Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business and Strategy, Juniper Networks. "This partnership simplifies security operations and shortens incident response times for customers of both Juniper Secure Analytics and ARIA Packet Intelligence.”

In addition, SOC analysts can instruct ARIA Packet Intelligence to, in parallel, send copies of the network traffic to other devices, such as an IDS and or the ARIA Packet Recorder. This allows forensics teams to query and search captured network traffic when investigating a breach. The ability to sample both real-time and historic data is a critical capability for forensics teams working to identify the nature, scope and spread of compromise events.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor all internal traffic, while capturing and feeding the right data to existing security tools to improve threat detection and surgically disrupt attacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications—no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances that are designed and manufactured by the High Performance Products Division of CSPi Inc . With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success.

