AllCloud Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud, a global professional services company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that AllCloud provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customer’s move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations.



Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates AllCloud as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Migration Delivery. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“AllCloud has heavily invested in building a migration and modernization framework to enable customers in establishing a solid foundation to future-proof their business,” said Lahav Savir, co-founder, EVP and Chief Architect of Cloud Platforms at AllCloud. “The Migration Competency recognition affirms our ‘all in’ AWS focus and our dedication to ensuring organizations modernize their IT towards becoming truly cloud native, accelerating their agility and advancing product innovation.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

AllCloud’s Cloud Migration Practice works with client IT teams to ensure a smooth, efficient transition to the cloud. The AllCloud Enterprise Landing Zone provides an automated framework to quickly migrate an organization's workloads to the cloud while remaining secure and compliant. Our application migration modernizes an organization’s platform and applications to take full advantage of cloud-native technologies and realize benefits such as scalability, performance and cost benefits.

“Harel Insurance prides itself on being a digital-first company,” said Eyal Efrat, Deputy CEO and CIO at Harel Insurance and Finance. “To support this transformation, we decided to adopt a cloud-first approach. We selected AllCloud as our AWS trusted advisor based on their level of expertise, vast experience in the market, and proven framework to drive our AWS migration strategy and rollout.”

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both Salesforce and AWS. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With over 12 years of experience and a portfolio with thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.

