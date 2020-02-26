Industrial Hearables Market to Grow $2.04 Billion by 2026, at 37.6% CAGR: AMR

Surge in need for mobility services and increase in demand for wireless headphones along with emerging hearable computing accelerate the growth of the global industrial hearables market. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market in 2018. On the other hand, the over ear segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial hearables market was pegged at $151.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 37.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for wireless headphones and surge in need for mobility services are the two major drivers for the growth of the global industrial hearables market. Furthermore, emerging hearable computing fuels the market growth. However, high cost of advanced hearable devices impedes the market growth. On the other hand, growing focus toward adoption of hearing devices to prevent hearing loss and rapid technological advancements in hearables will provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5332

The global industrial hearables market is divided on the basis of mode of type, connectivity, application, end-user, and region. Based on connectivity, the market is segmented into DECT, Bluetooth, WiFi, and other. The Bluetooth segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into construction, mining, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. Furthermore, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period.

The global industrial hearables market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market in 2018. Furthermore, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 40.8% during the study period.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5332

The global industrial hearables market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Silentium, Eartex Ltd., Sensear Pty Ltd., EERS Global Technologies Inc., Sensear Pty Ltd., Firecom, Fujikon, NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.), Sonetics Corporation, and QuietOn, Setcom Corporation. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Hearables Market Expected to Reach $93.90 Billion By 2026

Global Smart Headphone Market Expected to Reach $21,809.5 Million by 2025

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.