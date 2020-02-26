Global Dating Services Market to Garner $9.9 Billion by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR: AMR

Increased in the single or unmarried demographic segment, multiple options facilitated by online dating services to higher rate of subscription, and majority of the customers look for non-monogamous relations have boosted the growth of the global dating services market. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the online segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dating services market was pegged at $6.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Increased in the single or unmarried demographic segment, multiple options facilitated by online dating services to higher rate of subscription, and majority of the customers look for non-monogamous relations have boosted the growth of the global dating services market. However, fraudulent accounts resulting in apprehension among its customers and unpaid customers hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in social media marketing and rise in number of millennial population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global dating services market is segment is divided on the basis of type, service, demographics, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into online and traditional. The online segment held the largest share in2018, accounted for around 93% of the total share. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of service, the market is categorized into matchmaking, social dating, adult dating, niche dating. The social dating segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during through 2026. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global dating services market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America accounted for the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-fifths of the market, due to a higher rate of smartphone usage in the U.S. and Canada coupled with the increase in investment of key players in mobile technologies.

The global dating services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Badoo, eharmony, Inc., Match Group, Inc., The Meet Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Zoosk Inc., Grindr LLC, Spice of Life, Love Group Global Ltd., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

