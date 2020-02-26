ePac Breaks Record for Flexible Packaging Production on HP Indigo Digital Presses

Steady rise in customer demand continues for digitally printed packaging

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and ePac Flexible Packaging, the all-HP Indigo digital flexible packaging leader, today announced that ePac hit a new production record at the start of 2020 on its fleet of HP Indigo 20000 digital presses operating globally, driven by a doubling of its customer base in the past year.

Expanding in 2020 in North America, Europe, and Asia, ePac is currently serving more than 6000 customers, primarily small and medium-sized businesses benefitting from HP Indigo digital technology for economical short, medium and even longer run length orders, and ePac’s commitment to 10-15 business day turnaround time.



In January 2020, production reached a new record of over 20 million B1 impressions at 10 sites where ePac is currently operating HP Indigo presses. Compared to January of last year, volume has tripled.

“Our customers have discovered the advantages of locally sourced, fast turnaround packaging as a means to drive market expansion of their brand. A high percentage of orders today are coming from returning customers,” said Carl Joachim, ePac CMO.

By the end of 2020, ePac is set to roll out a total of 52 HP Indigo 20000 presses as it continues its global expansion to 20 locations.

“ePac is leading the digital flexible packaging movement worldwide, as it successfully replicates its HP Indigo digital printing-based business model in new locations. This expansion provides new opportunities for brands and end users benefit from digital printing advantages, including fast turnaround, no minimum order quantities, low waste and unlimited variable data for targeting, customization and personalization,” said Alon Bar-Shany, general manager, HP Indigo.

ePac’s growing footprint in the US today includes sites in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis and Madison. In Canada, ePac Vancouver has begun operations, as has ePac Silverstone in the United Kingdom.

Cleveland, Philadelphia, Seattle and Richmond will open this year with several more US sites currently under review, as well as expansion in Europe. ePac Asia Pacific, announced in late 2019, is scheduled to open for business in Bandara Mas, Tangerang, Indonesia in mid-2020 as the first ePac site in the region.

ePac taps into growing market for digital flexible packaging

Founded in May 2016 as a Greenfield business with one HP Indigo 20000 press, ePac has grown exponentially. ePac’s key markets include coffee, pet food, nutritional supplements, snacks, health and beauty, organic foods, cheese and dairy, confection, jerky and bakery products.

In 2019, ePac placed an incremental order of 24 HP Indigo 20000 presses that was the largest packaging deal ever for HP, in preparation for the global expansion. The investment is valued at over $100 million, including hardware, supplies and services over several years.

Advantages of the 30-inch wide (76 cm) HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press are the 42-inch repeat and white ink options. At ePac, HP PrintOS is also an integral part of job flow, performing press performance uptime monitoring across their entire fleet of printers.

More information on the HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press is available at hp.com/go/hpindigo20000.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

About ePac Flexible Packaging

ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. Our customers are predominantly locally-based small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for their consumers. Since opening our first manufacturing facility in 2016, our mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities we serve and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy.

Media Contacts:



Vanessa Forbes, HP

Vanessa.forbes@hp.com

Nina Gilbert, HP

nina@hp.com



www.hp.com/go/newsroom

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79423c7a-de3f-442a-8dd8-343d26613e73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cdca388-bef0-4357-b316-ce3f6112eca3

HP continues Growth ePac continues growth with HP Indigo 20000 presses ePac & HP Packaging Innovation: Sock Fancy Sock Fancy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.