Volly Partners With Leading Provider of Branded Educational Videos

/EIN News/ -- Worburn, MA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based technology and marketing solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage companies, is proud to announce an integration partnership with Fast Forward Stories, a premier provider of branded educational videos for key business verticals. Thanks to this strategic partnership, loan officers will offer customers full access to hundreds of fully hosted educational videos through Volly’s platform. Videos will be embedded into websites, email campaigns, e-newsletters and social media content as well as personalized at the front (thumbnails) and back ends (calls to action) with a company logo and contact information. With a focus on real estate and mortgage related topics, the videos are designed to educate borrowers on the home-buying and home financing processes. “Our industry is in the midst of a profound shift in how we communicate with customers,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “Video is proving to be an incredibly effective way to convey essential information. This exciting partnership with Fast Forward Stories will allow loan officers to boost engagement, leading to increased sales. Meanwhile, customers will become more knowledgeable about important next steps in the mortgage process.” About Volly Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS), Marketing Automation and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050. About Fast Forward Stories Fast Forward Stories revolutionized business video content with the introduction of branded-for-you explainer videos in 2013. Today, Fast Forward delivers tens of thousands of educational videos on mortgage, real estate, law and insurance concepts through a network of technology partners, powering up their customers’ websites, email and social media marketing. For more information, visit www.FastForwardStories.com or call (888) 618-9088. About New Capital Partners New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

Michelle Woodall Volly 801-707-4855 mwoodall@myvolly.com



