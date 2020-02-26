Ethiopia’s tree-planting drive shortlisted for national climate change award

Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Intiative, which resulted in over 4 billion trees being planted in 2019, has been shortlisted for The Climate Coalition’s Green Heart Hero Award, which recognises the incredible work that is being done to tackle climate change.

The Awards are aimed at celebrating the unsung heroes who are helping to create a safer and cleaner future, and include green businesses, schools and Members of Parliaments.

Ethiopia is nominated in the “Overseas Inspiration” category:

“Between [May and October 2019], Ethiopia planted an almost unbelievable four billion trees. Enrolling volunteers from across the country, it embarked on one of the most ambitious tree-planting programs in history, with one day in July alone ending with 350 million trees planted. As part of the Green Legacy Initiative, the scheme is an example to the rest of the world of what is possible when a nation works together to help protect the things they love.”

Ethiopia is shortlisted alongside Sierra Leone’s Ngoleagorbu Cocoa Farmers Union and Nigeria’s Jos Green Centre E-Waste Solar Project. The nominations are submitted by the public.

Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and announced on Monday 9th March at a ceremony held at the Houses of Parliament in London, and hosted by Sky News presenter Kay Burley and BBC Presenter Evan Davis. The ceremony will celebrate the unsung heroes who are helping to create a safer and cleaner future, including green businesses, schools, and MPs. Ambassador Fesseha and the Head of Public Diplomacy, Mr Mekonnen Amare, will attend the reception on behalf of Ethiopia



