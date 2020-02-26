Global Telecommunication Market 2020: Know Why the Experts Confident on Tremendous Growth by 2020-2026?

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A wide study report of the Telecommunication market 2020-2026 involves important development opportunities within the market which will support the user to set up the business strategies for future developments in the global industry in an especially particular region. Telecommunication market report provides valuable study of experts in the industry with to gain the idea of global market opportunities, challenges, risks, trends with respect to regions and top players. Telecommunication market gives full analysis on revenue, growth rate, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Telecommunication sector is being accountable for designing infrastructure capable of transferring the data in word, voice and audio to consumers regardless of distance. Infrastructure which allows this kind of communication contains mostly wireless and digital technology. Major factors driving market growth for global telecommunication industry contains evolution of innovative services like e-learning, high speed internet availability at reasonable prices and advancing technology that attracting the youth of the society.

Top Manufacturers of Telecommunication Market: -

AT&T Intellectual Property

Vodafone Group PLC

Telus

TalkTalk

Rogers Communications, Inc

Telenet Belgium

BCE Inc.

Telefonica SA

Bharti Airtel

T-Mobile

Comcast Corporation

Time Warner Cable Inc

Sprint Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc

DirecTV Group

CenturyLink Inc

Telecommunication services market is highly segmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Companies counting Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group PLC etc. are able to establish themselves as leaders.

Telecommunication market by Package: -

Double Play

Triple Play

Quad Play

Telecommunication market by End Use: -

Residential

Commercial

With maximum of video applications being used by consumers and enterprises around M2M and the Internet of Everything beginning to rise, there is an extensive interest in upgrading to higher-speed services. There are now about 1 billion fixed broadband subscribers worldwide. In terms of future broadband subscriber growth, Asia pacific is expected to be a key market.

Mobile handset revenue will be accounting for 45% of the total service revenue in 2023 because of the mobile-centric nature of most regions. Regions with major populations are also still showing growth in this segment.

Geographical Regions Mentioned in the Report are

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Detailed TOC of Global Telecommunication Market: -

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Telecommunication Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Telecommunication Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Telecommunication Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

7. Global Telecommunication Market Analysis and Forecast, by Package

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Telecommunication Market Value Share Analysis, by Package

7.4. Global Telecommunication Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Package

7.5. Global Telecommunication Market Analysis, by Package

7.6. Global Telecommunication Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Package

8. Global Telecommunication Market Analysis and Forecast, by End Use

…And Continued

