Paving the Way to Powertrain Electrification

Magna is helping automakers prepare for a future that emphasizes electrification

Magna’s new e4 technology demonstrator car sets a new benchmark in EV efficiency, driving dynamics and range

Affordable electromobility through scalable, modular drive systems

/EIN News/ -- ARJEPLOG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s roadmap to e-mobility includes technologies showcased in the all-new e4 technology demonstrator car, debuting today during the company’s winter test-driving activities in northern Sweden.

The e4 showcases Magna’s eDrive systems in a pure EV format at a time when automakers are making and executing plans for decreasing CO 2 emissions and meeting legislation requirements around the world. The demo vehicle provides a new benchmark in efficiency and driving dynamics, providing up to 120km more range than current production models.

The e4 technology demonstrator includes highly integrated PSM-type eDrive systems on the front and rear axle. The unit on the front is equipped with a mechanical differential, while the unit on the rear has a twin-clutch torque vectoring system. Both eDrives, including the gearbox, electric motors, inverters, inverter software, and vehicle control strategy, are developments from Magna.

The e4 is the latest example of Magna’s modular and scalable powertrain solutions as the mobility technology company helps automakers prepare for a future that emphasizes electrification. These powertrain solutions also include:

The e2 prototype, which allows a demonstration of Magna’s scalable, modular drive technologies and a comparison of eight different powertrain configurations within a single vehicle architecture;

Dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) such as the 7DCT300, which recently hit the one million mark in production at Magna’s powertrain manufacturing facility in Neuenstein, Germany; and

A comprehensive portfolio of powertrain products to cover the wide range of possible drivetrain architectures.

Magna expects that global growth in e-mobility will include mild and micro hybrids, high-voltage hybrids and electric vehicles.

“We are positioned to capitalize on the changing landscape with a strong product portfolio that covers various powertrain types,” said Tom Rucker, President of Magna Powertrain. “From reducing CO 2 and supporting sustainability goals to delivering dynamic, fun-to-drive performance, we can lead automakers through the powertrain transition with our modular and scalable powertrain configurations.”

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 165,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 346 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com .

Magna e4 The e4 technology demonstrator car showcases Magna’s electrified drive systems in a pure EV format.



