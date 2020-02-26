Issued by NCRI

Iran Uprising – No. 70 - 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 nationwide uprising identified

Names of 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 nationwide uprising - 755 victims have been identified so far

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 755 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.

More than 100 days after the uprising, despite domestic and international calls, the Iranian regime, fearing the repercussions of its crime against humanity, continues to refuse announcing the number of those killed. In a despicable game, the regime’s officials and different agencies, including Hassan Rouhani, the Supreme National Security Council, Rouhani’s Spokesman, the Interior Minister, and the Coroner’s Office deflect the announcement of the figures to each other.

In a press conference on February 16, Rouhani said, “The Coroner’s Office has the figures… They can announce it…. There’s no problem with that.” The next day, the Head of the Coroner’s Office responded, “The ratifications of the National Security Council, which is a subsidiary of the Government and is headed by the Interior Minister, have specified as to who must announce the figures… The Government must announce them… We have told the relevant authorities and have no duty to publicly announce them…. You can get all the information from the Interior Minister.”

Subsequently, Rouhani’s Spokesman Ali Rabiee said on February 19, “The figures will be announced by relevant authorities shortly. A decision has been made is this regard and the figures will be announced by one of the authorized entities in the next few days.”

The Iranian Resistance again calls on the United Nations Secretary-General to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran to investigate the status of those killed and wounded and visit the prisons and those arrested.

Names of the 31 more martyrs are as follows:
1. Tehran – Mohmmad Maleki
2. Tehran – Saradr Azami
3. Tehran – Amir (Shapour) Owjani
4. Tehran – Morad Ali Hassani
5. Tehran – Hamid Rajabi
6. Tehran – Farzad Kamangir
7. Tehran – Karim Kan’ani Saqezchi
8. Tehran – Qods – Hossein Haji Abadi
9. Tehran – Shahriar – Ali Baqeri
10. Tehran – Shahriar – Morteza Mottahari
11. Tehran – Malard – Jalil Hosseini
12. Karaj – Ali Akbari
13. Karaj – Nima Qolipour
14. Karaj – Mehdi Langar
15. Karaj - Fardis - Saeed Rahimi
16. Karaj - Fardis - Ali, aka Khoshkshouiee
17. Karaj - Fardis - Mohammad Reza Safaiee
18. Behbahan – Ali Jamashian
19. Mahshahr – Mostafa Rodbarian
20. Mahshahr – Mehdi Rodbarian
21. Mahshahr – Hosna Bameri (a three-year-old toddler shot in her mother’s arms)
22. Mahshahr – Azim Moqaddam
23. Mahshahr – Reza Qayyem
24. Mahshahr – Ali Mash’ouri
25. Ahvaz – Mohammad Hossein Moradi
26. Kazeroun – Reza Abbasi
27. Javanroud – Vina Houshangi
28. Javanroud – Kaveh Mahmoudi
29. Isfahan – Mohammad Taqi Yari
30. Isfahan – Ali Hosseini
31. Isfahan – Mehran Alipour

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
February 26, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

