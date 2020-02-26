Iran Uprising – No. 70 - 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 nationwide uprising identified

Names of 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 nationwide uprising - 755 victims have been identified so far

755 victims of the November 2019 nationwide uprising have been identified so far” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 755 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.

More than 100 days after the uprising, despite domestic and international calls, the Iranian regime, fearing the repercussions of its crime against humanity, continues to refuse announcing the number of those killed. In a despicable game, the regime’s officials and different agencies, including Hassan Rouhani, the Supreme National Security Council, Rouhani’s Spokesman, the Interior Minister, and the Coroner’s Office deflect the announcement of the figures to each other.

In a press conference on February 16, Rouhani said, “The Coroner’s Office has the figures… They can announce it…. There’s no problem with that.” The next day, the Head of the Coroner’s Office responded, “The ratifications of the National Security Council, which is a subsidiary of the Government and is headed by the Interior Minister, have specified as to who must announce the figures… The Government must announce them… We have told the relevant authorities and have no duty to publicly announce them…. You can get all the information from the Interior Minister.”

Subsequently, Rouhani’s Spokesman Ali Rabiee said on February 19, “The figures will be announced by relevant authorities shortly. A decision has been made is this regard and the figures will be announced by one of the authorized entities in the next few days.”

The Iranian Resistance again calls on the United Nations Secretary-General to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran to investigate the status of those killed and wounded and visit the prisons and those arrested.

Names of the 31 more martyrs are as follows:

1. Tehran – Mohmmad Maleki

2. Tehran – Saradr Azami

3. Tehran – Amir (Shapour) Owjani

4. Tehran – Morad Ali Hassani

5. Tehran – Hamid Rajabi

6. Tehran – Farzad Kamangir

7. Tehran – Karim Kan’ani Saqezchi

8. Tehran – Qods – Hossein Haji Abadi

9. Tehran – Shahriar – Ali Baqeri

10. Tehran – Shahriar – Morteza Mottahari

11. Tehran – Malard – Jalil Hosseini

12. Karaj – Ali Akbari

13. Karaj – Nima Qolipour

14. Karaj – Mehdi Langar

15. Karaj - Fardis - Saeed Rahimi

16. Karaj - Fardis - Ali, aka Khoshkshouiee

17. Karaj - Fardis - Mohammad Reza Safaiee

18. Behbahan – Ali Jamashian

19. Mahshahr – Mostafa Rodbarian

20. Mahshahr – Mehdi Rodbarian

21. Mahshahr – Hosna Bameri (a three-year-old toddler shot in her mother’s arms)

22. Mahshahr – Azim Moqaddam

23. Mahshahr – Reza Qayyem

24. Mahshahr – Ali Mash’ouri

25. Ahvaz – Mohammad Hossein Moradi

26. Kazeroun – Reza Abbasi

27. Javanroud – Vina Houshangi

28. Javanroud – Kaveh Mahmoudi

29. Isfahan – Mohammad Taqi Yari

30. Isfahan – Ali Hosseini

31. Isfahan – Mehran Alipour

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 26, 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.