New AJT Publication: AlloSure is the Only cfDNA Test Proven to Differentiate Ambiguous Rejections

CareDx Publishes Data in American Journal of Transplantation that can Change the Paradigm of Care for Transplant Patients

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today that the American Journal of Transplantation (AJT) published data on AlloSure’s ability to differentiate ambiguous rejections, titled “High levels of dd-cfDNA identifies patients with TCMR 1A and borderline allograft rejection at elevated risk of graft injury.” This landmark study, with 11 leading transplant centers, demonstrates that AlloSure is the only dd-cfDNA test that can discriminate clinical relevance of T-cell mediated rejection (TCMR) 1A or borderline biopsies.



Currently, there is a lack of consensus on the impact of a TCMR 1A or borderline rejection diagnosis, and significant issues in interobserver pathology assessment. All patients in the study were diagnosed with TCMR 1A or borderline rejection. Those patients with AlloSure scores greater than 0.5% went on to have declining eGFR, a signal of deteriorating graft function and lower prediction of survival. However, those patients with AlloSure scores below 0.5% had almost no change in eGFR. The AJT publication illustrates how AlloSure can risk stratify the population with ambiguous rejections and enable personalized care for transplant patients.

“These data on bifurcation of patients that we were grouping as TCMR can have a significant impact on how we treat patients. The AJT publication highlights the value of large registry datasets like KOAR and OKRA where we can capture these key insights that impact our clinical practices,” said Erik Stites, MD, University of Colorado.

“CareDx continues to focus on new science and innovation in transplantation that impacts how patients are cared for. Deep down, we believe that some patients are over immunosuppressed, and the patients who are treated for ambiguous rejections are a perfect case example of where we see the immediate impact of surveillance with AlloSure,” said Sham Dholakia, MD, SVP Medical Affairs at CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

