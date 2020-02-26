Harsco Appoints David Stanton to Lead Its Clean Earth Division

Seasoned executive brings nearly 30 years operations experience to Harsco

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today the appointment of David Stanton as President of its Clean Earth division, effective March 2.



In this role, Mr. Stanton will be responsible for leading the Company’s newly acquired Clean Earth division, one of the leading specialty waste companies in the United States. Additionally, he will lead the eventual combining of Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions (ESOL) business with Clean Earth, pending regulatory approvals and upon closing. Earlier this month, Harsco entered into a definitive agreement to purchase ESOL from Stericycle.

Mr. Stanton joins Harsco with nearly three decades of operations experience, primarily in the water industry. He served most recently as President of SUEZ’s Utility business, the third largest owner and operator of water and wastewater utilities in North America, delivering both strong market growth and significant operational improvements during his tenure. Before that, Mr. Stanton served as Chief Executive Officer of an early-stage company focused on developing and commercializing advanced technology for the reuse of water. Earlier in his career, he held progressively responsible roles in operations and finance at Tyco International and SouthWest Water. Mr. Stanton holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University. He will be based at Clean Earth’s division headquarters in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

“David is a collaborative, dynamic leader who has built and led highly-performing teams and delivered significant growth throughout his career,” said Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “His broad-based operations expertise and deep knowledge of the regulated water and wastewater industry align perfectly with Harsco’s environmental solutions aspirations. We are very pleased to welcome him to our team.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the leading specialty waste companies in the United States, providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for contaminated soil, dredged material, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, network of 27 full-service facilities. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective waste recycling and disposal solutions.

Investor Contact

David Martin

717.612.5628

damartin@harsco.com Media Contact

Jay Cooney

717.730.3683

jcooney@harsco.com



