Landos Biopharma to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EST at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Company’s Events & Presentations section at www.landosbiopharma.com.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company completed Phase 1 clinical testing in 2018 and initiated global Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Contacts:
Chiara Russo (investors)
Solebury Trout
617-221-9197
crusso@troutgroup.com

Rich Allan (media)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2958
rallan@troutgroup.com

 

