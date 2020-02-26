Issued by NCRI

Iran: Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy in Tehran

26 Feb 2020 - Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy - Tehran, allameh Bridge – Niayesh Expressway

26 Feb 2020 - Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy - Tehran, allameh Bridge – Niayesh Expressway

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, February 23, 2020, defiant youth set fire to an effigy of the Iranian regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei near Allameh Bridge on Niayesh Expressway in Tehran. Drivers welcomed this daring act.

Today, February 26, the sign for the Bassij and Intelligence Ministry’s suppressive women’s theology school in Tehran seminary was taken down. This seminary played a major role in suppressing and arresting women on the bogus pretext of mal-veiling.

Defiant youth also torched the office of the so-called student Bassij in Zahedan (southeast) as well as posters of Khamenei and Soleimani in Tehran, Khorramabad (west) and Babolsar (north).

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
February 26, 2020

Iran: Setting fire to Khamenei's Effigy, suppressive seminary in Tehran

Tehran, Bassiji women's theology school

Tehran, Bassiji women’s theology school

Tehran - 26 Feb 2020

Tehran - 26 Feb 2020

Babolsar - 26 Feb 2020

Babolsar - 26 Feb 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

