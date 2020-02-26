Iran: Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy in Tehran

26 Feb 2020 - Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy - Tehran, allameh Bridge – Niayesh Expressway

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, February 23, 2020, defiant youth set fire to an effigy of the Iranian regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei near Allameh Bridge on Niayesh Expressway in Tehran. Drivers welcomed this daring act.

Today, February 26, the sign for the Bassij and Intelligence Ministry’s suppressive women’s theology school in Tehran seminary was taken down. This seminary played a major role in suppressing and arresting women on the bogus pretext of mal-veiling.

Defiant youth also torched the office of the so-called student Bassij in Zahedan (southeast) as well as posters of Khamenei and Soleimani in Tehran, Khorramabad (west) and Babolsar (north).

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 26, 2020

Iran: Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy, suppressive seminary in Tehran



