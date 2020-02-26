Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Projected to Reach USD 4,525 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Agriculture Sprayers Market

Global agriculture sprayers market expected to reach around USD 4,525 million by 2026 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Agriculture Sprayers Market By Type (Pedal Pump Sprayer, Traction Pneumatic Sprayer, Knapsack Sprayer, and Others), By Application (Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research report, the global agriculture sprayers market in 2019 is over USD 1,880 million and is expected to reach around USD 4,525 million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the global agriculture sprayers market is around 6.6% from 2020 to 2026.

Agriculture sprayer is a handheld mechanical device or a fuel-or electric-powered system used to spray fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and other liquid-based chemicals on cultivated land. These sprayers are widely used in large agricultural fields including nurseries, gardens, and vineyards.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS:

Growing Tractor Adoption Rate In Agriculture Sector

Earlier, almost each agricultural field task such as plowing, harrowing, disking, tilling, planting, and spraying was performed manually by the farmers. But with the advancement in technology and the automotive sector, all these fields are performed through machines. As tractor has become a necessity in agriculture, and with the growing adoption rate of tractors, the demand for sprayers, particularly tractor-operated such as traction pneumatic sprayers, is likely to grow simultaneously. The adoption rate of tractors in developed regions, including the U.S., France, Germany, and some developed countries in the Asia Pacific, has been surged.

Advanced Technological Incorporation In Agriculture Sector Likely To Propel The Market

Managing the vast agricultural field with extensive cultivation needs an extra workforce, which adds to the production cost. With the introduction of GPS and AI-powered robotic systems in the agriculture sector, the field managing has become significantly easier. The adoption of advanced sprayers further reduces human efforts, as the equipment conduct autonomous functions such as timely and targeted sprays. The eventual reason for introducing technology in the agriculture sector is to cut the production cost and enhance crop productivity.

Other factors that are propelling the global agriculture sprayers market are:

1) Augmenting need for effective farming to meet the global food demand

2) Subsidies and government funding for increased adoption of modern agricultural technologies.

MAJOR MARKET RESTRAINT:

Lack of equipment handling knowledge and high initial investment

As major agricultural land share is under the rural areas, where farmers are unaware of the functioning and operation of hi-tech sprayers and other equipment, which impedes the global agriculture sprayers market growth.

Based on type, traction pneumatic sprayers leads the global agriculture sprayers market

Though knapsack sprayers are widely and easily available across the globe the demand and market share for traction pneumatic sprayers is huge in the global agriculture sprayers market owing to their huge holding capacity.

Browse the full “Agriculture Sprayers Market By Type (Pedal Pump Sprayer, Traction Pneumatic Sprayer, Knapsack Sprayer, and Others), By Application (Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-agriculture-sprayers-market-global-agriculture-sprayers-market

The Asia Pacific attains the ruling position in terms of revenue in the global agriculture sprayers market

Agriculture is the primary income source in most of the Asia Pacific countries. As the regional, eventually global, the population is growing exponentially, the demand for agricultural products surges, thereby propelling the agriculture sprayers market.

Key market players

Some of the key players driving the global agriculture sprayers market are Miller( CNH Industries), KUHN Group, F/S Manufacturing, Electrostatic Spraying Systems, Penns Creek, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG(STIHL), Labdhi International, Demco Manufacturing Co., CROPLANDS EQUIPMENT PTY LTD, Crop Care (PBZ LLC), John Deere, and MS Gregson, among others.

The global agriculture sprayers market is segmented as:

Global Agriculture Sprayers Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Pedal Pump Sprayer

Traction Pneumatic Sprayer

Knapsack Sprayer

Others

Global Agriculture Sprayers Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds

Others

