Permanent Representative of Ethiopia presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations (Vienna), Zenebe Kebede Korcho, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

During his career, Zenebe Kebede Korcho, who is also Ambassador to Switzerland, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations in Geneva, and has accreditation to Austria, Hungary and Romania, has served in various capacities, among them:

Consul General, Consulate General Office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Kuwait; Counsellor II, Embassy in Brussels, Belgium; Head of Legal Service Department at Finance Bureau of the Oromia Regional State and attorney at law, Ministry of Finance.



