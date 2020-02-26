Market Size of Global Telecom Consulting Industry Trends Will Reach USD 6,420 Million By 2025: Facts & Factors

Telecom Consulting Market

Global Telecom Consulting market expected to reach a value of around USD 6,420 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.5% between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Telecom Consulting Market By Network Type (Wireline and Wireless), By Services (Planning & Consulting, System Integration, and Operations & Maintenance), and By Application (4G/FTTH/LTE, Smart Grid, Mobile Broadband, Mobile Money & M-Payments, Cloud Services, Mobile Video/Content, and Unified Communications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global Telecom Consulting market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 3,834 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6,420 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The telecom sector is the heart of the digital economy and the firms involved in the telecom business garner more returns as compared to any other industry. Moreover, everything is changing in the telecom industry – consumers, competitors, technologies, and business models. Moreover, keeping the world connected was not an easy task earlier. However, the onset of new network technologies in the telecom sector and favorable government policies has made it a possible task. Apart from this, the emergence of telecom consulting solutions has not only assisted the telecom industry flourish but has also defined its growth.

Rise in the number of small & medium-sized firms to steer the market growth

Small & medium-sized enterprises have restricted in-house network & IT infrastructure abilities and hence prefer outsourced managed services, thereby leading to the massive demand for telecom consulting solutions. Apart from this, huge spending on enterprise IT across myriad business verticals is set to steer the surge in the market expansion over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, large-scale acceptance of connected things technology or the internet of things and the need for proficient network connectivity solutions will boost the business trends over the forecast period. Moreover, connected cars, smartphones, and smart households are predicted to offer new growth opportunities for the telecom consulting industry over the forecast period. Apart from this, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and transport sectors are likely to play a vital role in augmenting the growth of the telecom consulting industry over the forecast timespan. Moreover, telecom service providers are likely to target these sectors to enlarge their customer base, thereby creating a growing demand for telecom consulting services. However, the security network is the key threat to the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Wireless to dominate the network type segment growth by 2025

The massive rise in the acceptance of wireless telecom services along with large-scale know-how about communication & network management solutions will proliferate the expansion of the telecom consulting industry during the forecast timeline. Additionally, the humungous adoption of wireless equipment such as smartphones & tablets will generate the need for wireless telecom services that will facilitate equipment charging at any place and at any time based on the end-user requirement. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment over the forecast timeline.

System integration to lead the service segment over the forecast timeframe

The segmental growth during the period from 2019 to 2025 is due to the ability of the system integration segment to offer cost-effective services along with aiding IT infrastructural growth, application software development. It also helps in reducing data redundancy & maintaining data integrity, thereby enhancing organizational efficiency.

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2025

The regional market revenue growth during the forecast timeline is credited to favorable government policies promoting telecom consulting services along with presence of renowned telecom service providers across the North American sub-continent.

Some of the key players involved in the business include VocalPoint Consulting Group, Analysys Mason, Capgemini, CSG International, Deloitte, Dimension Data, SoluComp, Inc., Euroconsult, IBM, L.E.K. Consulting, Bell Labs (Nokia),McKinsey & Company, PwC, Ericsson, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, The Boston Consulting Group, VenturaTeam, Detecon International, and Wipro Limited.

This report segments the Telecom Consulting market as follows:

Telecom Consulting Market: By Network Type Analysis

Wireline

Wireless

Telecom Consulting Market: By Services Analysis

Planning & Consulting

System Integration

Operations & Maintenance

Telecom Consulting Market: By Application Analysis

4G/FTTH/LTE

Smart Grid

Mobile Broadband

Mobile Money & M-Payments

Cloud Services

Mobile Video/Content

Unified Communications

