/EIN News/ -- Winbond Electronics and Secure-IC in Partnership for Embedded Cybersecurity

The partnership will be inclusive of major key provisioning, trusted storage of credentials and lifecyle management through Winbond TrustME® Secure Flash Memory combined with Secure-IC’s SecuryzrTM product for accelerated cybersecurity on connected platforms for secure boot, root of trust, executed with highest standards of resilience & protection.

RENNES, France – February 26th, 2020 – Secure-IC , a world-leading provider of embedded cybersecurity for best in class protection technologies, integrated secure elements and security platforms, with security evaluation tools for certification readiness and assurance and consulting expertise and security assessment services, today announced a collaboration with Winbond Electronics , a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions and a pioneer in certified secure memories, to enhance embedded software security in automotive and other connected industries. Under the partnership, Secure-IC will offer an enhanced security platform that supports the whole security lifecycle in complementary fashion with the use of Winbond TrustME® Secure Flash Memory.

Secure-IC and Winbond’s collaboration will provide cybersecurity offerings that leverage Winbond’s TrustME® Secure Flash Memory with Secure-IC’s SecuryzrTM integrated security service platform. Secure-IC’s secure element is an integrated security service platform to provide security from chip to edge and cloud, composed of 1) (ISE) Integrated secure element, 2)Associated service stack, (Firmware including secure connectivity libraries, 3) Server security lifecyles such as key management). SecuryzrTM is a major enabler for complete customer ownership of security. The family of Winbond’s TrustME® Secure Flash Memory combines its leading edge NOR flash manufacturing process and state-of-the-art hardware security technology. The company’s offerings range from the world’s first and most secured EAL5+ Common Criteria certified flash memory device to cost-effective EAL2 memory devices that address the security challenges and requirements in different application scenarios.

Secure-IC’s integrated secure element, combined with Winbond's TrustME® Secure Flash Memory offers the host system various services all along the life of the system: Key provisioning and management, Secure Boot and Firmware update, Lifecycle management, memory access management, etc. The combined solution is compliant with the highest levels of security certification and performance requirements.

“Teaming with a world class pioneer in certified memories enables us to improve security while maintaining the high-performance characteristics required in a number of markets, said Yan-Taro Clochard, North Asia Sales Director & Corporate Marketing Director. Our offering brings key provisioning and full lifecycle security credentials management. Partnering with Winbond, with its certified secure memories, strengthens our commitment to offer state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and increases customer trust by reducing its amount of work for certification”

“Providing a proven and certifiable solution to customers significantly reduces product time to market as privacy and cybersecurity regulations are becoming mandatory.” said Hung-Wei Chen, Marketing Director at Winbond. “As a certified and scalable secure memory subsystem, Winbond’s TrustME® Secure Flash Memory is complementary to Secure-IC’s SecuryzrTM architecture as a complete system to serve a wide range of embedded applications.”

In an increasingly connected world, a significant amount of sensitive data shall be securely managed by a number of applications and across several devices. Secure-IC in this partnership offers access to an integrated design for secure provisioning of cryptographic keys and subsequent security assets management.

Security is everyone’s business, and every layer must take part in securing the overall system, so memory with built-in security is becoming indispensable. Winbond’s Common Criteria certified production site guarantees secured production, software programming, and key provisioning for connected systems. Partnering with Secure-IC complements the security offers and leverages the trusted firmware that comes as essential part of the solution.

You can learn more by visiting Secure-IC at Embedded World 2020 in Nuremberg from 25th-27th February where demonstrations of SecuryzrTM will be available.

About Secure-IC

Secure-IC recently achieved ten years in business of growth and progression, during which time, the company has expanded globally. With presence in 20 countries across 5 continents, Secure-IC has established a thought leadership position in the security world. Secure-IC sets itself apart by accompanying customers along the IC design process by providing best in class protection technologies, integrated secure elements and security platforms to reach the best available certification required for different markets. Combining a full set of analysis platforms with best of breed set of security technologies & backed by almost 40 families of international patents, Secure-IC is considered a leader in cyberspace security embedded systems. Secure-IC protects companies against attacks and guarantees at each stage of the design process that the absolute optimal security level is reached. The best of breed technologies that are provided stem from the company’s commitment to the research community in order to foresee future major threats, tackle problems with innovative solutions & empower the intricate work of the industry standardization bodies. The company provides Silicon proven technology, pioneering in AI for embedded security, post quantum & hybrid, and state-of-the-art synthesis of attacks/ countermeasures. The embedded security system lines can be better recognized as SecuryzrTM, Laboryzr, TM and Expertyzr TM with the latter offering analysis tools and guaranteeing certification readiness and security assurance.

More information is available on request, please visit us at www.secure-ic.com or reach us at the following;

Twitter @SecureIC.

Linked In; @Secure-IC.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services.

Winbond’s product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM and Code Storage Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets.

Winbond’s headquarters is in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong.

Based in Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Secure-IC Communication Contact

Lee Anderson, Marketing & Comms Manager

E-mail: Lee.anderson@secure-ic.com

TEL: +33 2 99 12 18 72

Secure-IC Communication Contact

Yan-Taro Clochard, North Asia Director & Strategic Marketing

E-mail: yan-taro.clochard@secure-ic.com

TEL: +_81 80-9456-3535

Winbond Contacts

Product Contact

Hung-Wei Chen

Secure Flash Memory Marketing Director

TEL: +886-3-5678168 Ext. 75310

E-mail: hwchen8@winbond.com

News Contact

Yulia Lee

Digital Marketing Manager

TEL: +886-3-5678168 Ext.75395

E-mail: ylli5@winbond.com



Spokesperson

Jessica Chiou-Jii Huang

Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-5678168/886-987-365682



