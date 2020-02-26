Nouveau Monde Now Producing Spherical Graphite

Demonstration plant commissioned and technology confirmed

/EIN News/ -- SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Quebec, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or “NMG”), (TSX.V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) has successfully commissioned its demonstration micronization and spheronization line. The first samples of spherical graphite attest to the performance of the secondary transformation process developed by NMG. The successful commissioning of the commercial-scale equipment received at the Saint-Michel-des-Saints demonstration plant in December will allow Nouveau Monde to move forward with its strategy to supply the lithium-ion battery market with a product that is ethically and sustainably extracted and processed.



In the coming weeks, Nouveau Monde will continue to calibrate and optimize this line to offer high-purity pre-qualification samples to a variety of potential customers. Micronization and spheronization are two essential steps to transform graphite concentrate into an anode material for use in lithium-ion batteries, a market sector that is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Lab-certified graphite that is ready for market

For almost two years, Nouveau Monde has been working with Hydro-Québec’s Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage (CETEES), a world-class pole of innovation in the field of battery materials for electric vehicles and other stationary and mobile energy storage applications. This partnership supports the development of Nouveau Monde’s process to produce anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Laboratory tests and analysis at the CETEES’s state-of-the-art facilities have shown that the Matawinie deposit graphite meets all the requirements for use in lithium-ion batteries. Half-cell and full-cell electrochemical testing (using NMC and LFP cathodes) confirmed the cycling performance of the Matawinie graphite (over 300 cycles at C/2). In addition, the tests demonstrated excellent load capacity – 370mAh/g compared to the industry reference material at 350mAh/g – and high stability when subjected to rapid charge/discharge cycles (up to 3C). In summary, the spherical graphite from the Matawinie project compares favourably to commercial reference material in the lithium-ion battery industry.

“This significant milestone in the development of our value-added products is further confirmation of our careful and determined business strategy. A phased deployment with demonstration activities has allowed us to establish the remarkable quality of the graphite from our deposit and the robustness of our technological approach while reducing the risk for our shareholders and business partners,” explained Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO, NMG. “Everything is now in place for us to move forward with the demonstration of the innovative purification process developed by our R&D team.”

The technical information in this release was reviewed by Martin Brassard, PhD, Chemist, Research and Development Director, Nouveau Monde Graphite.

ABOUT Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is developing the Matawinie graphite mining project, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km north of Montréal, QC. At the end of 2018, the Company published a Feasibility Study which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production of 100,000 tonnes per year, with an average concentrate purity of 97%, over a 26-year period. Currently, Nouveau Monde operates a demonstration plant where it produces concentrated flake graphite, which is being sent to potential North American and international clients for the qualification of its products. In a perspective of vertical integration within the electrical vehicle market, Nouveau Monde is planning a large-scale secondary graphite transformation facility, catering to the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery industry. Dedicated to high standards of sustainability, the Matawinie graphite project will be the first of its kind to operate as an all-electric, low-carbon mine.

Media Investors Julie Paquet

Director, Communications

450-757-8905 #140

jpaquet@nouveaumonde.ca Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

438-399-8665

clalli@nouveaumonde.ca

