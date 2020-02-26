Veriff launches configurable verification service

Veriff launches a new product version that enables clients to configure verification features based on their specific needs and risk tolerance.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veriff, the most secure global verification service provider, launches a new product version that enables clients to configure verification features based on their specific needs and risk tolerance.According to Janer Gorohhov, the co-founder and COO of Veriff, it is a market-driven product innovation. “It enables our enterprise clients to select among more than 20 different features that they specifically need to get as many honest customers through the onboarding process to start using their services.”Veriff’s global clients operate in different markets and across industries including banking, fintech, mobility services, crypto, marketplaces, and others. The regulatory environment of these sectors varies and depending on the services their businesses offer to their customers, the features they need to verify are different.“We took a step further from the “one size fits all” approach and built a highly configurable product that allows our clients to select verification features that match their regulatory or internal needs. All this is to maximize the verification conversion so our clients can focus on developing their core business,” explained Gorohhov.Clients can choose a fully automatic verification service that verifies an identity in a matter of seconds. This product version suits for clients for whom speed is paramount and who run a limited number of verification checks to ramp up the conversion.The more risk-averse clients that focus on fraud prevention, can select a heavy check verification solution that combines automated and human forces to deliver the best service. With this product version, in addition to document validity and face matching, it includes browser, device, and network ID tracking and fingerprinting; background video analysis and liveness checks for fraud detection, KYC compliance and PEP and Sanctions checks.About VeriffVeriff is a global online identity verification company that protects businesses and their customers from online identity fraud by making sure that a person is who they claim to be. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyses thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries across the globe.Founded in 2015 by Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses including fintech companies, sharing economy providers and marketplaces in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, and other major cities.Veriff is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator and has raised €7.35m ($8.3m) in funding. The investors among others include Mosaic Ventures; Paul Buchheit, Google’s Gmail and AdSense creator, 23rd employee at Google; Elad Gil, former VP of Corporate Strategy at Twitter, Google Mobile Maps Product Manager; Taavet Hinrikus, Co-Founder of TransferWise, 1st employee of Skype and a former Director of Strategy and Ashton Kutcher, a diverse investor and a world-famous actor.Veriff employs over 300 people in Tallinn, Estonia and New York, USA. Veriff was the fastest growing startup in the Baltics in 2019 growing from 64 employees to more than 300 within just one year. Also, the founder of Veriff, Kaarel Kotkas was awarded the title “the Founder of the Year” by the startup network Lift99 in 2020.



