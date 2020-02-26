CPLP reaffirms commitment to human rights protection

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 26 - The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, said today, in Geneva, Switzerland, that the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) is committed to the promotion and protection of human rights and the relevance given to the International system.,

Speaking at the opening of the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), on behalf of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, the official said that CPLP has among its objectives to promote cooperation in all areas, including education , health, science and technology, justice, culture, sport and media.

He added that an Action Plan for Youth of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) for the period 2018-2022 is in progress, in line with the objectives of Sustainable Development.

The program encompasses goals for health, education, gender equality, reducing inequality, climate action, peace, justice and effective institutions and cooperation.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which will have as speakers the High Deputy Commissioner, the Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal, the Minister of Human Rights, Family and Women of Brazil , the Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs of Mozambique, in addition to representatives of UNFPA, UNICEF and World Vision.

