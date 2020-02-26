Global Automotive Hypervisor Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1,015.6 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Automotive Hypervisor Market by End-User (Low-Code, No-Code), Vehicle Type, Type, Level of Autonomous Driving, Bus System, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to grow from USD 83.4 Million in 2017 to USD 1,015.6 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The hypervisor is an entrenched technology that has been broadly used for the in-vehicle infotainment application in the automotive industry. It is a hardware virtualization technology accomplished of successively several virtual machines through the Operating System (OS) on a host system.

Virtual Monitor or VMM software is characterized by computers, firmware, or software that manufactures and operates hardware generated by a computer. A computer on which a hypervisor runs one or more computer-generated machines is called a host machine, and each computer-generated machine is called a guest machine. The hypervisor delivers the guest operating systems with a computer-generated operating platform and accomplishes the implementation of the guest functional systems. A Hypervisor in most cases also offers a means of controlling the execution state of the virtual guests. Hypervisors are highly being used in modern automotive software systems for combining safety-critical and safety agnostic platforms as well as for consolidating multiple ECU functions into one.

The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the use of advanced technologies in an advanced user interface is a major factor driving the market. In addition, a combination of numerous automotive applications to support centralized function and use of connected cars at a higher rate is fuelling the market growth. However, inappropriate standard procedures to develop software platforms for automotive applications may hinder the progress of the market. Yet, leveraging automotive software for entrenched hypervisor may lift the marketplace in upcoming years.

Key players in the automotive hypervisor market are Mentor Graphics, Green Hills Software, Windriver System, Blackberry, Renesas, Sasken, Continental, Visteon, and NXP among others. To enhance their market position in the automotive hypervisor market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are increasingly investing in research and the development activities and development of newer products.

For instance, in January 2018, Blackberry collaborated with Baidu to accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology for automotive OEMs and suppliers worldwide. The companies signed an agreement of determined to make BlackBerry QNX’s industry-leading ISO26262 ASIL-D certified protection Operating System (OS), the substance for Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving open platform.

In February 2018, Mentor graphics introduced Mentor Embedded Linux (MEL) support for the latest AMD Embedded processor families, EPYC Embedded 3000 and Ryzen Embedded V1000, targeting automotive, industrial and edge computing devices.

The luxury section is leading the market with a market share of 47.80% in 2017

The end-user section is categorized into economy, mid-priced, and luxury. The luxury section is leading the automotive hypervisor marketplace in 2017. Hypervisor technology generally defines its application in luxury cars because the luxury cars are fortified with innovative safety, comfort and convenience features, making the technology embedded in them more sophisticated with great hardware content.

The LCV section valued around USD 41.03 million in 2017

The vehicle type segment includes PC, LCV, and HCV. LCV section is leading the marketplace with the uppermost share in 2017. Growing passenger cars and connected car production is estimated to drive the automotive hypervisor market.

Type 2 segment held the market share of 61.20% in 2017

The type segment is divided into segments such as type 1 and type 2. Type 2 is dominating the market in 2017. The demand for type 2 hypervisor is extraordinary because it aids to run numerous virtual machines at a time in different operating environments providing the provision to exposed and close consequently and make the resources allowed for the host hardware.

The semi-autonomous segment valued around USD 53.62 million in 2017

The level of autonomous driving section comprises autonomous and semi-autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment held market share in 2017. High electrification of vehicle mechanisms and growing safety and convenience applications are estimated to fuel the progression of vehicles.

The CAN section is leading the marketplace and valued around USD 32.35 Million

The bus system section embraces can, Ethernet, Flexray, and Lin. The CAN section is leading the market and valued around USD 32.35 Million. CAN bus is a powerful vehicle bus standard designed to allow microcontrollers and devices to communicate with each other in applications without a host computer.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Hypervisor market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions evaluated for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global automotive hypervisor market with USD 34.36 Million in 2017 whereas the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific extent is leading because of the growing purchasing power of clients that has triggered the demand for vehicles in the area. Also, cost benefits for OEMs, low automobile infiltration levels, and improved vehicle manufacture offer profitable market openings for automobile manufacturers and automotive component traders. North America is the fastest-growing region as it is a manufacturing hub for various Leading Global Players which uses advanced technology for the development of high-performance and fuel-vehicles

About the report:

The global automotive hypervisor market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the sections have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study contains the analysis of more than 30 countries for each section. The report compromises an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the marketplace. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

