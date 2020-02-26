/EIN News/ --

Safe-T® Data Named Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Safe-T Secure Application Access, a winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in Security Product and Service for Enterprise. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Safe-T’s Secure Application Access solution grants access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a “verify-first, access-second” zero-trust approach across an organization’s applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility and better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers (such as Microsoft, Okta, DUO Security and Fortinet) to authenticate each user.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose SDP solution has been named a winner by Info Security Products Guide,” says Shachar Daniel, Safe-T’s CEO. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focussed. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero-trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its recognition as an industry player in the SDP market, and the significance of recognition by Info Security Products Guide towards validation of its commitment to customers and their security needs. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

﻿COMPANY CONTACT:

Karin Tamir

Karin.Tamir@safe-t.com

+972-9-8666110







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.