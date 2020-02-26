Global Pipe Coating Materials Market 2020 Production, Growth Rate, Market Segmentation, Revenue, Export/Import

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe Coating Materials market report provides valuable study of experts in the industry with to gain the idea of global market opportunities, challenges, risks, trends with respect to regions and top players. Pipe Coating Materials market gives full analysis on revenue, growth rate, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Pipe coating materials are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.

A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines' integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.

Top Manufacturers of Pipe Coating Materials Market:

Akzonobel

BASF SE

LyondellBasell

Arkema

DowDupont

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Pipe Coating Materials market by Type: -

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others

Pipe Coating Materials market by Application: -

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

Geographical Regions Mentioned in the Report are

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

