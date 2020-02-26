Global Metal Forming Market is Expected to Reach USD 286.45 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Metal Forming Market by Material Type (Steel, Aluminum, Other), Technique, Forming Type, Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global metal forming market is expected to grow from USD 233.27 billion in 2017 to USD 286.45 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Deep drawing is one of the most common metal forming processes used to produce a cylindrical cup-shaped component by drawing an empty radial metal into the mold cavity with the help of a punch. Metal forming processes include a wide range of processes that distort metal or tubular sheets to form a component with the required engineering. Deep drawing is one of the most common metal forming processes used in the production of a cylindrical cup-shaped component by drawing an empty metal radius into the mold cavity with the help of a punch. The cup-shaped part produced thus has a greater radius. The change in cross-section is achieved by the plastic deformation of the initial blank. Commercial applications of the metal shaping process often include complex engineering with straight sides and radius. In such a case, the term seal is used to distinguish the components of deep drawing (transverse tensile radial pressure) and the components of stretch and curvature (along the straight sides).

The manufacturing process in which raw materials are used with forces for deformation in the desired shape is known as metal forming. Here friction is applied to workpiece and tools. The increasing trend of lightweight vehicles has increased the metal forming market. It provides superior products to the end-user industry.

The key contributing factor for the market growth are rising demand globally for vehicle production and commercial vehicles, stringent emission and fuel economy regulations have increased demand for lightweight materials, and expanding automation activities in the manufacturing process are the key driving factors for the metal forming market. In addition, an increase in industrial and industrial activities in the Asia Pacific region will complement market progress However, the increasing use of composite materials in automotive applications may limit market growth. Rising sales of the electric and hybrid vehicles and growing recognition of hydroforming techniques will create new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the metal forming market in a couple of years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375925/request-sample

Key players in the metal forming market are Bradbury Group, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Formtek Moulding Solutions, Samco Machinery, Mestek Machinery, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Avic Manufacturing Technology Institute, Heck Industries, VNT Automotive GmbH, DMG Fabrication & Welding, Westway Machinery, Wuhan Huagong, Benteler International AG, Schuler India Private Ltd., AES Automotive Company Pvt. Ltd., among others. To enhance their market position in the global metal forming market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are increasingly investing in research and the development activities and development of newer products.

For instance, in March 2017, O'Neal Manufacturing Services merged with four subsidiaries: Aerodyne Alloys, Plus Ten Stainless, United Performance Metals, and Vulcanium Metal International. This merger was aimed to form a new venture named United Performance Metals that will deal with the high-performance metals production and distribution.

In May 2018, Roper Whitney partnered with Eckold, a Swiss-based sheet metal forming company. The addition of the Eckold line means increased product depth and Roper Whitney's ability to enter new markets. Since 1957, Eckold has been specialized in providing sheet metal forming equipment and CNC services. Its devices are known for being extremely accurate, simple and extremely durable.

The aluminum segment valued around USD 88.48 billion in 2017

The material type segment is divided into steel, aluminum, and others. Due to the lightweight, aluminum is majorly used in lightweight vehicles. The technique segment divided into rolling, stretching, forging, hydroforming, stamping, deep drawing, and others.

Stamping segment held the highest market share of 26.57% in 2017

The technique segment is classified as rolling, stretching, forging, hydroforming, stamping, deep drawing, and others. The stamping segment is dominated by the largest market value in the global metal forming market with USD 61.98 billion in 2017. Stamping is a cost-effective forming method used in the automotive industry.

Cold forming segment valued around USD 125.29 billion in 2017

The forming type segment covers hot forming and cold forming. The cold-forming segment held the highest market share of 53.71% in 2017. Cold forming enables to use of different types of forming techniques at room temperature and requires less cost than the hot forming process.

The Automotive segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR 3.04% during the forecast period

The application segment is classified as automobile, industrial equipment, machinery, space, power and energy, electronics, and construction. The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest share of 24.38% during the forecast period. The increasing production of light-weight vehicles and the use of composite materials and plastic, as well as the adoption of new material to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles, the market share of the automotive sector increased in the global metal forming market.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-metal-forming-market-by-material-type-steel-375925.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the metal forming market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE & Rest of MEA)

The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 36.52% in 2017. The Asia Pacific region is a major manufacturing hub owing to the increasing research and development activities, growth of the construction and automotive sector, and adoption of electric vehicles are some of the factors that led to the growth of the market in this region.

About the report:

The global metal forming market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Mn Tons), imports (Mn Tons) and exports (Mn Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375925&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375925&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Polyolefin Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/polyolefin-market-by-type-polypropylene-polyethylene-ethylene-vinyl-385935.html

Global Polyphthalamide Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/polyphthalamide-market-by-type-plain-unreinforced-glass-fiber-385936.html

Global Prepreg Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/prepreg-market-by-fiber-type-carbon-fiber-glass-385937.html

Global PVC Pipes Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pvc-pipes-market-by-type-chlorinated-plasticized-unplasticized-385938.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.