Bridgestone Partnering with Diverse Roster of Over 75 Athletes on Road to Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Tokyo (February 26, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), the world's largest tire and rubber manufacturer and a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, has formed its largest global roster of Team Bridgestone athlete ambassadors to date in support of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will be hosted in the home of the company's global headquarters.

The continued expansion of the company's global Team Bridgestone athlete ambassador roster now includes more than 75 athletes from over 20 key markets and 34 different sports, including María José Granatto (field hockey) from Argentina; Heath Davidson (wheelchair tennis) Joe Ingles (basketball) from Australia; Darlan Romani (athletics) from Brazil; Aaron Brown (athletics) from Canada; Chen Long (badminton) from China; Charlotte Bonnet (swimming) from France; P.V. Sindhu (badminton) from India; Gregorio Paltrinieri (swimming) from Italy; Kosuke Hagino (swimming) and Manami Tanaka (wheelchair tennis) from Japan; Aída Román (archery) from Mexico; Lidia Valentín (weightlifting) and Javier Gómez Noya (triathlon) from Spain; Daley Thompson (retired, athletics) from the United Kingdom; and Allyson Felix (track and field), Missy Franklin (retired, swimming) and Jessica Long (Para swimming) from the United States, among others. View the full roster of Team Bridgestone athlete ambassadors here.

"It's fitting that we are supporting our largest and most diverse group of athlete ambassadors for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 because these Games will take place in the city we call home," said Shu Ishibashi, Vice Chair and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "Athletes represent the heart and soul of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The world-class athletes on Team Bridgestone embody the perseverance, passion and drive needed to succeed in the face of adversity. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their journeys and work together to inspire people everywhere to chase their dreams."

Each athlete ambassador on Team Bridgestone was carefully selected based on criteria related to the company's core values, their personal stories, performance attributes, and community involvement. Each athlete's journey will be celebrated through marketing, community, customer and employee activities before, during and after the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in alignment with the company's global "Chase Your Dream" message, which is designed to inspire people to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their goals. The athletes also receive financial support and access to Bridgestone products, services and solutions.

"I am honored to represent Team Bridgestone and join so many amazing athletes from around the world on this journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," said Franklin, a five-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming who competed at both London 2012 and Rio 2016. "Bridgestone understands what it means to strive for elite performance on the highest levels. I'm excited to collaborate with a company that shares my values and believes so strongly in supporting the Olympic Movement, the Paralympic Movement, and athletes around the world."

As part of its commitment to innovation and mobility, Bridgestone has also started applying its tire and rubber expertise to support technical advancements in athlete equipment. In Japan, Bridgestone has developed new track bicycles for the Cycle Track Racing athletes of Team Japan for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and it is also pursuing Paralympic projects to benefit several sports, including tires for wheelchair tennis. The company hopes to continue advancing and expanding these efforts to positively impact athletes in additional markets in the years to come.

Additional Team Bridgestone athletes and activities will be announced in the months ahead during the countdown to Tokyo 2020.

For more information, please visit https://www.bridgestone.com/olympics/