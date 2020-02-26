Global Energy Gum Market Expected to Reach $125.2 Million by 2023: Allied Market Research

Surge in sport participation rate, rise in the number of healthcare and fitness centers, and growth in number of non-traditional users facilitate the growth in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global energy gum market was valued at $75.1 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $125.2 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Rise in sport participation rate, increase in the number of healthcare and fitness centers, and growth in number of non-traditional users facilitate the growth in the market. However, stringent regulations on caffeine impedes the growth of the market up to a certain extent. On the other hand, growing demand for energy gum from developing countries and rise in use of ingredients in every gum expect to create new opportunities in the market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4579

The global Energy Gum market is divided into application, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into fitness training/exercising, sports, study, business, and others. The fitness training/exercising segment held the largest revenue share in 2016, accounting nearly one-third of the total market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 8.4% from 2017–2023.

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online, supermarket, convenience stores, and health stores. The online segment accounted nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2016 and will dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2023.

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4579

Based on regions, market across North America held the major share in terms of revenue in 2016, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total share. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% during 2017–2023.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd, Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett), Blast Power Gum, Energy Bombs, Zestl International NZ Ltd, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), Lotte Group, GumRunners, LLC, NeuroGum, LLC, Mars Inc. (Wm Wrigley).

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.