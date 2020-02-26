Secret Weapon Media Agency in Alabama Signs Another New Client!

Ronnie Mixon (owner), Tanya Miller (Agency Owner), & Starla Bunch (Manager)

The Crack Guys, also known as Affordable Foundation & Home Repairs Inc., Choose a New Agency!

MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntsville, Alabama: Affordable Foundation & Home Repairs Inc., chose Secret Weapon Media Agency to help grow their brand identity! Ronnie Mixon (one of the owners of The Crack Guys ) had been working with an agency based in Atlanta, GA and was ready to make a change. With record-level growth over the past several years, the owners of The Crack Guys wanted to work with an agency that had demonstrated expertise in media planning and buying, creative services, an understood the unique aspects of growing a business in the Tennessee Valley.When asked about working with a new agency, Ronnie Mixon (Co-Owner of The Crack Guys) said, “We are excited about our new partnership with Secret Weapon Media and look forward to having them help us grow even more.”The Crack Guys is one of the largest foundation repair and waterproofing companies in the Alabama & Tennessee region. Ronnie and Ross Mixon take great pride in their work and their company has numerous certifications and qualifications.• The Crack Guys have promoted themselves with humorous TV & Radio commercials for the past few years.• The Crack Guys is managed by Ronnie & Ross Mixon who were both born & raised in Decatur, Alabama and wanted an agency that understood their unique customer base.• Secret Weapon Media was a good fit because of the agency's experience working with both local and regional companies growing their brand-identity through TV, Radio, and Cable advertising.• Ronnie & Ross were impressed with the quality & type of resources their new agency has shared with them while planning their spring 2020 campaigns.About Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc.: A Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. The agency is a 2018 & 2019 Telly Award-Winner, a ComScore Agency partner, and 2019 Comscore Make Your Case Winner. The agency focuses on TV, Radio, & Social Media advertising. Plus the agency creates Marketing Blueprints for companies that have exceeded $1Mil in gross revenues and spend over $100,000 in advertising annually. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with RV dealers, automotive dealers, and home services companies in the U.S.



