TV Azteca Announces 15% Growth in EBITDA to Ps.1,219 Million in 4Q19

/EIN News/ -- —Solid 24% increase in operating income, to Ps.958 million in the period—

—Growing demand for advertising spaces on TV Azteca´s platforms, resulted into a 16% increase in net sales, to Ps.4,082 million—

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 financial results.

"People are watching TV Azteca more than ever, as a result of agile, dynamic content with the best quality,” commented Benjamín Salinas, CEO of TV Azteca. “This is reflected in the fact that 40% of Mexicans with the highest purchasing power are tuning in TV Azteca’s prime time, and with the increased advertising demand in the quarter, we will boost a new commercialization model with enhanced screens,” he concluded.

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the period was Ps.4,082 million, 16% higher than the Ps.3,516 million for the same quarter of last year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.2,863 million, in comparison to Ps.2,458 million for the previous year.



As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.1,219 million, from Ps.1,058 million a year ago. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30%, constant from a year ago. Operating income was Ps.958 million, 24% higher from Ps.771 million a year ago.

The company registered a net income of Ps.1,132 million, from a net loss of Ps.113 million for the same period in 2018.

4Q 2018 4Q 2019 Change Ps. % Net sales $3,516 $4,082 $566 16% EBITDA $1,058 $1,219 $161 15% Operating income $771 $958 $186 24% Net result $(113) $1,132 $1,245 ---- Net result per CPO $(0.04) $0.38 $0.42 ---- Figures in millions of pesos. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. The number of CPOs outstanding as of December 31, 2018 was 2,987 million and as of December 31, 2019 was 2,984 million.

Net sales



Advertising sales in Mexico increased 17%, to Ps.3,927 million, from Ps.3,345 million the previous year, as a result of solid advertising spending from domestic advertisers in the framework of successful programming of TV Azteca in the quarter.

During this period, content sales to other countries were Ps.27 million in comparison with Ps.42 million from the previous year. Revenue for the quarter resulted mainly from the commercialization of the shows La fiscal de hierro, Vuélveme a querer and Las Bravo in Europe, as well as the sale of TV Azteca´s signals to the rest of the world.

Revenue from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras was Ps.30 million, in comparison with Ps.32 million of the previous year.

Azteca Comunicaciones Perú reported revenue of Ps.98 million, in comparison to Ps.97 million a year ago. Revenue resulted from telecommunications services and reimbursements from the Peruvian government for maintenance and operation of the fiber optic network.

Costs and SG&A Expenses

Total costs and expenses increased 16% in the quarter as a result of a 18% increase in production, programming, transmission and telecommunications services costs to Ps.2,443 million, from Ps.2,070 million a year ago, and an 8% increase in sales and administrative expenses, to Ps.421 million, compared to Ps.388 million in the previous year.

The increase in costs results from efforts to produce higher quality programs that have a positive impact on net sales.

The costs of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú were Ps.87 million, from Ps.93 million a year ago. The lower costs derive from transmission infrastructure rent reduction, operations efficiencies and lower advisory fees.

The increase in expenses at TV Azteca reflects higher service and operating expenses, partially offset by lower personnel expenses this quarter.

EBITDA and net results

Consolidated EBITDA of the company was Ps.1,219 million, compared to Ps.1,058 million for the same period of the prior year. Operating profit was Ps.958 million, from Ps.771 million a year ago.

Significant variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.84 million in other financial expenses, due to operating costs from factoring and coverage of financial instruments in the period.

A foreign exchange gain of Ps.306 million this quarter in comparison to a loss in foreign exchange for Ps.269 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary balance in dollars in the company, along with appreciation of the peso this quarter, compared with a depreciation a year ago.

A benefit in tax provision for Ps.631 million this period, in comparison with a charge of Ps.220 million a year ago. The benefit this quarter derives from the partial release of the deferred tax asset reserve, based on an analysis of the company's tax loss recovery, which considers the financial and fiscal estimate of future results.

Growth of Ps.268 million in discontinued operations, as a result of the deconsolidation of the Atlas soccer team in the results of TV Azteca, which was previously announced.

TV Azteca registered net income of Ps.1,132 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of Ps.113 million for the same period a year ago.

Cash Flow

During the period that ended on December 31, 2019, TV Azteca generated net cash flow from operations of Ps.2,544 million, in comparison to Ps.3,845 million of the previous year.

Once the flows of investment and financing activities were included, the generation of cash and cash equivalents of the company was Ps.581 million in the period, which contributed to strengthening TV Azteca's balance sheet.

Debt

As of December 31, 2019, TV Azteca’s outstanding debt was Ps.13,114 million, in comparison to Ps.13,396 million in the previous year.

The cash and cash equivalents balance at the end of the quarter, summed up at Ps.2,283 million, 34% above the Ps.1,702 million a year ago. Net debt of the company as of December 31, 2019 was Ps.10,831 million, in comparison to Ps.11,694 million in the previous year.

Twelve-month results

Net sales for 2019 were Ps.12,814 million, in comparison with Ps.13,680 million for the previous year. The reduction results from lower advertising investment by the federal government this period, as well as revenues related to the Soccer World Cup, a year ago.

Total costs and expenses were Ps.10,231 million, a 6% reduction from Ps.10,866 million for the same period of the previous year, mainly from costs related to the transmission of the Soccer World Cup in Russia in 2018.

TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.2,584 million, compared to Ps.2,814 million from the previous year. EBITDA margin for 2019 was 20%. Operating profit was Ps.1,525 million, from Ps.1,647 million a year ago. The company reported a net gain of Ps.1,050 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.652 million in 2018.

2018 2019 Change Ps. % Net sales $13,680 $12,814 $(866) -6% EBITDA $2,814 $2,584 $(230) -8% Operating profit $1,647 $1,525 $(122) -7% Net result $(652) $1,050 $1,702 ---- Net result per CPO $(0.22) $0.35 $0.57 ---- Figures in millions of pesos. EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. The number of CPOs outstanding as of December 31, 2018 was 2,987 million and as of December 31, 2019 was 2,984 million.

About TV Azteca



TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx Rolando Villarreal

TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508

rvillarreal@gruposalinas.com.mx Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx





TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2018 and 2019 ) Fourth Quarter of : 2018 2019 Change Net revenue Ps 3,516 100 % Ps 4,082 100 % Ps 566 16 % Programming, production and transmission costs 2,070 59 % 2,443 60 % 372 18 % Selling and administrative expenses 388 11 % 421 10 % 33 8 % Total costs and expenses 2,458 70 % 2,863 70 % 405 16 % EBITDA 1,058 30 % 1,219 30 % 161 15 % Depreciation and amortization 171 187 16 Other expense -Net 116 75 (41 ) Operating profit 771 22 % 958 23 % 186 24 % Equity in income from affiliates (27 ) (21 ) 6 Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (343 ) (337 ) 6 Other financing expense (18 ) (102 ) (84 ) Interest income 75 47 (28 ) Exchange loss -Net (269 ) 306 575 (555 ) (86 ) 469 Income before the following provision 189 5 % 851 21 % 662 Provision for income tax (220 ) 631 851 Profit (Loss) from continuing operations (31 ) 1,482 1,513 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (82 ) (350 ) (268 ) Net income Ps (113 ) Ps 1,132 Ps 1,245 Non-controlling share in net profit Ps (4 ) Ps 0 Ps 4 Controlling share in net profit Ps (109 ) -3 % Ps 1,132 28 % Ps 1,241





TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2018 and 2019 ) Period ended December 31, 2018 2019 Change Net revenue Ps 13,680 100 % Ps 12,814 100 % Ps (866 ) -6 % Programming, production and transmission costs 9,395 69 % 8,676 68 % (719 ) -8 % Selling and administrative expenses 1,472 11 % 1,555 12 % 83 6 % Total costs and expenses 10,866 79 % 10,231 80 % (636 ) -6 % EBITDA 2,814 21 % 2,584 20 % (230 ) -8 % Depreciation and amortization 721 761 40 Other expense -Net 446 298 (148 ) Operating profit 1,647 12 % 1,525 12 % (122 ) -7 % Equity in income from affiliates (36 ) (43 ) (7 ) Comprehensive financing result: Interest expense (1,310 ) (1,353 ) (43 ) Other financing expense (166 ) (236 ) (70 ) Interest income 194 143 (51 ) Exchange Gain -Net 44 272 228 (1,237 ) (1,173 ) 64 Income before the following provision 374 3 % 309 2 % (65 ) Provision for income tax (940 ) 1,251 2,191 Profit (Loss) from continuing operations (565 ) 1,560 2,126 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (86 ) (510 ) (423 ) Net income Ps (652 ) Ps 1,050 Ps 1,702 Non-controlling share in net profit Ps (5 ) Ps 0 Ps 5 Controlling share in net profit Ps (647 ) -5 % Ps 1,050 8 % Ps 1,697





TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2018 and 2019) At December 31 2018 2019 Change Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents Ps 1,702 Ps 2,283 Ps 581 Accounts receivable 3,703 3,588 (115 ) Other current assets 4,504 3,344 (1,160 ) Total current assets 9,909 9,215 (694 ) -7 % Accounts receivable 76 22 (54 ) Exhibition rights 2,115 2,405 290 Property, plant and equipment-Net 3,533 3,726 193 Television concessions-Net 9,427 9,444 17 Other assets 2,140 1,318 (822 ) Deferred income tax asset 788 2,551 1,763 Total long term assets 18,079 19,466 1,387 8 % Total assets Ps 27,988 Ps 28,681 Ps 693 2 % Current liabilities: Short-term debt Ps - Ps 1,708 Ps 1,708 Other current liabilities 5,015 5,937 922 Total current liabilities 5,015 7,645 2,630 52 % Long-term debt: Securities Certificates 3,960 3,975 15 Long-term debt 9,436 7,431 (2,005 ) Total long-term debt 13,396 11,406 (1,990 ) -15 % Other long term liabilities: Advertising advances 5,180 4,956 (224 ) Deferred income tax 721 529 (192 ) Other long term liabilities 199 499 300 Total other long-term liabilities 6,100 5,984 (116 ) -2 % Total liabilities 24,511 25,035 524 2 % Total stockholders' equity 3,477 3,646 169 5 % Total liabilities and equity Ps 27,988 Ps 28,681 Ps 693 2 %





TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos of December 31 of 2018 and 2019 ) Period ended December 31, 2018 2019 Operating activities: Cash flow generated before taxes to income Ps 2,220 Ps 2,058 Accounts receivable 1,685 200 Inventories and performance rights 565 459 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings (625 ) (173 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 3,845 2,544 Investing activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others (288 ) (348 ) Renewal of Concessions (3,940 ) - Net cash flows from investing activities (4,228 ) (348 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 626 - Interest paid (1,310 ) (1,353 ) Others (14 ) (261 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (698 ) (1,614 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,081 ) 581 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,783 1,702 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year Ps 1,702 Ps 2,283



