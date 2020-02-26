CA Civil Rights Group, a Leading San Francisco Bay Area Discrimination Law Firm, Announces Post on the CROWN Act

California Civil Rights Law Group is announcing a new post to draw attention to the CROWN act.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Civil Rights Law Group , a San Francisco Bay Area law firm specializing in discrimination litigation, is proud to announce a new post on the CROWN act. The CROWN Act was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsome on July 3, 2019. The legislation prohibits racial discrimination based on hair style by extending protection under the FEHA and the California Education Code."The Academy Awards helped draw attention to the CROWN Act by awarding best animated short film to 'Hair Love,' a film celebrating African-American hair," explained Larry Organ, principal attorney at the Bay Area-based law firm. "The CROWN Act in California prohibits discrimination based on hair styles, and is yet another example of California leading the nation in anti-discrimination law and practice."Interested persons can read the post at https://www.civilrightsca.com/the-crown-act/ . The post explains the basics of the CROWN Act and celebrates the Academy Award for the short film, "Hair Love." Former NFL football player Matthew Cherry is the writer, co-producer and co-director of ‘Hair Love.’ During his acceptance speech, Cherry said this animated film “was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize Black hair.” Cherry went on to call for federal passage of the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act.Persons who may be experiencing racial discrimination are encouraged to read the law firm's informational page on discrimination at https://www.civilrightsca.com/race-discrimination/ . With offices in San Anselmo (Marin County), Oakland (Alameda County), and San Francisco (San Francisco City and County), the California Civil Rights Law Group makes it easy for persons to reach out for a confidential, no cost consultation with a discrimination lawyer. It is hoped that the CROWN Act passes at the federal level, but regardless, there are many state and federal protections against discrimination. If a person feels that they may be experiencing discrimination, especially but not only at the workplace, then they should reach out for an attorney consultation. Only a trained attorney can evaluate the facts vis-a-vis the law and advise as to the desirability of legal action.ABOUT CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS LAW GROUPHeaded by renowned trial lawyer Larry Organ, California Civil Rights Law Group ( http://www.civilrightsca.com/ ), is a leading employment law firm with San Francisco Bay Area offices in Oakland, Alameda County and San Anselmo, Marin County, California. Employees experiencing sexual harassment , race harassment, disability discrimination , LGTBQ discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, whistleblower retaliation and/or wrongful termination should reach out for an attorney consultation in either our Oakland/East Bay or San Anselmo/Marin County office.Media Relations.Tel. 415-453-4740



