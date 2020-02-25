Dream Unlimited Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $0.10 to $0.12 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share. The increase will be effective with the dividend payable to shareholders on March 31, 2020.



Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $9 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Dream Unlimited Corp.

Pauline Alimchandani Meaghan Peloso EVP & Chief Financial Officer VP & Chief Accounting Officer (416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6322 palimchandani@dream.ca mpeloso@dream.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.