IT Weapons Recognized on CRN’s 2020 MSP500 List Once Again!

/EIN News/ -- BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company has named IT Weapons to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

IT Weapons, the IT Services division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. In the past year, the company has developed solutions like Office 365 Security and Protection, which is a floor to ceiling streamlined solution to protect client data while working in the Office 365 cloud.

“We are always looking for new ways to support our clients’ goals, and it’s a pleasure to be recognized for our efforts,” said Ted Garner, President of IT Weapons. “Security is a major priority for Canadian businesses, and it’s our goal to help our clients feel as safe as possible.”

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.

About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

