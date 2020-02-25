Voyager Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Updates on March 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. EST, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 851-3834 for domestic callers, or +1 (631) 291-4595 for international callers. Please reference conference ID number 8461408 to join the call. The conference call will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

