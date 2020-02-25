Coca-Cola Consolidated Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Fourth quarter 2019 net sales grew 3.7% versus the fourth quarter of 2018, with physical case volume up 1.2% for the quarter (a) .

. Gross margin increased 150 basis points in fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted (b) basis, gross margin increased 30 basis points due to favorable input costs.

basis, gross margin increased 30 basis points due to favorable input costs. Fourth quarter 2019 income from operations was $39.5 million, up $26.7 million versus the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted(b) basis, income from operations decreased $0.4 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Physical case volume 83.9 82.9 1.2 % 343.2 337.7 1.6 % Net sales $ 1,178.9 $ 1,136.6 3.7 % $ 4,826.5 $ 4,625.4 4.3 % Gross profit $ 413.2 $ 380.6 8.5 % $ 1,670.5 $ 1,555.7 7.4 % Gross margin 35.0 % 33.5 % 34.6 % 33.6 % Income from operations $ 39.5 $ 12.8 N/M $ 180.8 $ 57.9 N/M Basic net income (loss) per share $ (1.09 ) $ (2.88 ) $ 1.79 $ 1.21 $ (2.13 ) $ 3.34 Bottle/Can Sales Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year (in millions) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Sparkling beverages $ 653.3 $ 635.5 2.8 % $ 2,582.5 $ 2,468.9 4.6 % Still beverages $ 357.0 $ 334.1 6.9 % $ 1,558.9 $ 1,441.8 8.1 %

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Review

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2019.

“2019 was an outstanding year for Coca-Cola Consolidated,” said Frank Harrison, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We delivered record operating profit, generated strong cash flow and made significant investments in our business that strengthen our long-term growth outlook. We opened a new automated warehouse facility in Erlanger, Kentucky and began work on our announced plant consolidation in the Memphis region. These investments will increase the efficiency of our operations and drive long-term value for our stockholders. We begin 2020 confident in the health of our business and we look forward to building on our strong 2019 operating performance.”

Revenue grew 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by strong price growth and a continued shift in our product mix to higher priced Still products. Our physical case volume increased 1.2% in the quarter, driven primarily by strong growth in our Still portfolio. Revenue from our bottle/can Sparkling beverages increased 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by price increases on our products, as our Sparkling brands continue to demonstrate strength in the marketplace. Revenue from our Still beverages grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by growth in our Sports Drinks and Energy categories.

For 2019, revenue increased $201.2 million, or 4.3%, driven by physical case volume growth of 1.6%, price increases on our products and the positive influence of higher priced Still products on revenue growth. Our 2019 results were also positively impacted by the contribution of BodyArmor products in their first full year of distribution across our territory. In addition, we successfully executed several product innovations, including Coke Orange Vanilla and Reign, which contributed to our revenue growth for the year.

“Our results in 2019 reflect the strength of our brands and the focused execution of our 17,000 teammates across our territory,” said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We successfully implemented a new field management structure which bolstered our already strong local market performance. We also made significant progress in improving our operating efficiency and laid the foundation for continued progress in 2020. In addition, innovation from our brand partners is resonating with our customers and consumers and we are excited about the early results of Coke Energy and the upcoming launch of AHA. This robust pipeline, along with initiatives focused on the efficiency of our operations, position us well for a strong start to 2020.”

Gross profit increased $32.5 million, or 8.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and gross margin increased 150 basis points to 35.0%. On an adjusted(b) basis, gross profit grew $17.8 million, or 4.6%, while gross margin increased 30 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2018. This growth is primarily related to strong brand performance during the quarter, ongoing pricing initiatives and a reduction of input costs on Sparkling beverages. Gross margin, on an actual and adjusted(b) basis, for 2019 increased 100 and 70 basis points, respectively. This improvement for the year is primarily the result of the execution of pricing actions, primarily across our Sparkling beverages, and a favorable commodities environment.

Selling, delivery and administrative (“SD&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $5.8 million, or 1.6%. SD&A expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018. The improvement in operating leverage relates primarily to $13.5 million of non-recurring expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted(b) SD&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $18.1 million, or 5.2%, versus the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting increased labor costs related to volume growth and other inflationary employee benefit expenses.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 was $39.5 million and $180.8 million, respectively, compared to $12.8 million and $57.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and full year 2018. Adjusted(b) income from operations was $38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 0.9% lower than the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted(b) income from operations was $195.4 million in 2019, an increase of 56.9%, or $70.9 million, from 2018.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 and full year 2019 was adversely impacted by fair value adjustments to our acquisition related contingent consideration liability, driven by changes in the discount rate and future cash flow projections. Fair value adjustments to this liability are non-cash in nature and a routine part of our quarterly financial closing process. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.2 million, compared to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an improvement of $16.8 million. For 2019, net income was $11.4 million, an increase of $31.3 million compared to 2018.

Cash flows provided by operations for 2019 were $290.4 million, compared to $168.9 million for 2018. Improved cash generation continues to be a key management focus area as we continue to work to improve our profitability and further strengthen our balance sheet. We anticipate capital spending in fiscal year 2020 will be in the range of $180 million to $210 million as we continue to invest in projects that we believe will provide operating efficiencies and support long-term growth.

(a) All comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless specified otherwise.

(b) The discussion of the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 includes selected non-GAAP financial information, such as “adjusted” results. The schedules in this news release reconcile such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to approximately 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. The words “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “could” and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause Coca-Cola Consolidated’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our inability to integrate the operations and employees acquired in system transformation transactions; lower than expected selling pricing resulting from increased marketplace competition; changes in how significant customers market or promote our products; changes in our top customer relationships; changes in public and consumer preferences related to nonalcoholic beverages, including concerns related to obesity and health concerns; unfavorable changes in the general economy; miscalculation of our need for infrastructure investment; our inability to meet requirements under beverage agreements; material changes in the performance requirements for marketing funding support or our inability to meet such requirements; decreases from historic levels of marketing funding support; changes in The Coca-Cola Company’s and other beverage companies’ levels of advertising, marketing and spending on brand innovation; the inability of our aluminum can or plastic bottle suppliers to meet our purchase requirements; our inability to offset higher raw material costs with higher selling prices, increased bottle/can sales volume or reduced expenses; consolidation of raw material suppliers; incremental risks resulting from increased purchases of finished goods; sustained increases in fuel costs or our inability to secure adequate supplies of fuel; sustained increases in the cost of labor and employment matters, product liability claims or product recalls; technology failures or cyberattacks; changes in interest rates; the impact of debt levels on operating flexibility and access to capital and credit markets; adverse changes in our credit rating (whether as a result of our operations or prospects or as a result of those of The Coca-Cola Company or other bottlers in the Coca-Cola system); changes in legal contingencies; legislative changes affecting our distribution and packaging; adoption of significant product labeling or warning requirements; additional taxes resulting from tax audits; natural disasters and unfavorable weather; global climate change or legal or regulatory responses to such change; issues surrounding labor relations with unionized employees; bottler system disputes; our use of estimates and assumptions; changes in accounting standards; the impact of volatility in the financial markets on access to the credit markets; the impact of acquisitions or dispositions of bottlers by their franchisors; changes in the inputs used to calculate our acquisition related contingent consideration liability; and the concentration of our capital stock ownership. These and other factors are discussed in the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 1,178,949 $ 1,136,571 $ 4,826,549 $ 4,625,364 Cost of sales 765,758 755,924 3,156,047 3,069,652 Gross profit 413,191 380,647 1,670,502 1,555,712 Selling, delivery and administrative expenses 373,651 367,831 1,489,748 1,497,810 Income from operations 39,540 12,816 180,754 57,902 Interest expense, net 10,144 12,889 45,990 50,506 Other expense, net 32,796 27,241 100,539 30,853 Gain on exchange transactions — — — 10,170 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,400 ) (27,314 ) 34,225 (13,287 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,864 (1,518 ) 15,665 1,869 Net income (loss) (8,264 ) (25,796 ) 18,560 (15,156 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,906 1,180 7,185 4,774 Net income (loss) attributable to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $ (10,170 ) $ (26,976 ) $ 11,375 $ (19,930 ) Basic net income (loss) per share based on net income (loss) attributable to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.: Common Stock $ (1.09 ) $ (2.88 ) $ 1.21 $ (2.13 ) Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding 7,141 7,141 7,141 7,141 Class B Common Stock $ (1.09 ) $ (2.88 ) $ 1.21 $ (2.13 ) Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding 2,232 2,213 2,229 2,209 Diluted net income (loss) per share based on net income (loss) attributable to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.: Common Stock $ (1.08 ) $ (2.88 ) $ 1.21 $ (2.13 ) Weighted average number of Common Stock shares outstanding – assuming dilution 9,373 9,354 9,417 9,350 Class B Common Stock $ (1.09 ) $ (2.87 ) $ 1.19 $ (2.13 ) Weighted average number of Class B Common Stock shares outstanding – assuming dilution 2,232 2,213 2,276 2,209





FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,614 $ 13,548 Trade accounts receivable, net 419,770 427,749 Accounts receivable, other 105,505 75,408 Inventories 225,926 210,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,461 70,680 Total current assets 830,276 797,418 Property, plant and equipment, net 997,403 990,532 Right of use assets - operating leases 111,376 — Leased property under financing or capital leases, net 17,960 23,720 Other assets 113,269 115,490 Goodwill 165,903 165,903 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 890,739 916,865 Total assets $ 3,126,926 $ 3,009,928 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of obligations under operating leases $ 15,024 $ — Current portion of obligations under financing or capital leases 9,403 8,617 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 597,768 593,120 Total current liabilities 622,195 601,737 Deferred income taxes 125,130 127,174 Pension and postretirement benefit obligations and other liabilities 783,397 694,817 Noncurrent portion of obligations under operating leases 97,765 — Noncurrent portion of obligations under financing or capital leases 17,403 26,631 Long-term debt 1,029,920 1,104,403 Total liabilities 2,675,810 2,554,762 Equity: Stockholders’ equity 346,952 358,187 Noncontrolling interest 104,164 96,979 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,126,926 $ 3,009,928





FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Fiscal Year (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,560 $ (15,156 ) Depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred proceeds, net 179,916 187,256 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration 92,788 28,767 Deferred income taxes 3,987 9,366 Stock compensation expense 2,045 5,606 Change in assets and liabilities (23,683 ) (47,162 ) Gain on exchange transactions — (10,170 ) Other 16,757 10,372 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 290,370 $ 168,879 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (exclusive of acquisitions) $ (171,374 ) $ (138,235 ) Net cash paid for exchange transactions — (13,116 ) Acquisition of distribution territories and regional manufacturing plants related investing activities — 4,245 Other (2,303 ) 3,161 Net cash used in investing activities $ (173,677 ) $ (143,945 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on revolving credit facility, term loan facility and senior notes $ (690,339 ) $ (490,500 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility and proceeds from issuance of senior notes 615,339 506,000 Payments of acquisition related contingent consideration (27,182 ) (24,683 ) Cash dividends paid (9,369 ) (9,353 ) Principal payments on financing or capital lease obligations (8,656 ) (8,221 ) Debt issuance fees (420 ) (1,531 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (120,627 ) $ (28,288 ) Net decrease in cash during period $ (3,934 ) $ (3,354 ) Cash at beginning of period 13,548 16,902 Cash at end of period $ 9,614 $ 13,548





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(c) The following tables reconcile reported results (GAAP) to adjusted results (non-GAAP): Fourth Quarter 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income

from

operations Income

(loss) before

income taxes Net

income

(loss) Basic net

income (loss)

per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 413,191 $ 373,651 $ 39,540 $ (3,400 ) $ (10,170 ) $ (1.09 ) Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — 30,771 22,954 2.45 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges (7,084 ) 961 (8,045 ) (8,045 ) (6,030 ) (0.64 ) Capitalization threshold change for certain assets — (1,194 ) 1,194 1,194 884 0.09 Supply chain and asset optimization 750 (4,952 ) 5,702 5,702 4,267 0.46 Other tax adjustments — — — — 2,178 0.24 Total reconciling items (6,334 ) (5,185 ) (1,149 ) 29,622 24,253 2.60 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 406,857 $ 368,466 $ 38,391 $ 26,222 $ 14,083 $ 1.51





Fourth Quarter 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income

from

operations Income

(loss) before

income taxes Net

income

(loss) Basic net

income (loss)

per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 380,647 $ 367,831 $ 12,816 $ (27,314 ) $ (26,976 ) $ (2.88 ) System transformation expenses 835 (9,763 ) 10,598 10,598 8,403 0.90 Workforce optimization expenses — (3,745 ) 3,745 3,745 2,902 0.31 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — 27,183 20,729 2.21 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges 7,600 (3,986 ) 11,586 11,586 8,859 0.95 Other tax adjustments — — — — 1,880 0.20 Total reconciling items 8,435 (17,494 ) 25,929 53,112 42,773 4.57 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 389,082 $ 350,337 $ 38,745 $ 25,798 $ 15,797 $ 1.69





Fiscal Year 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income

from

operations Income

before

income taxes Net

income Basic net

income

per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 1,670,502 $ 1,489,748 $ 180,754 $ 34,225 $ 11,375 $ 1.21 System transformation expenses — (6,915 ) 6,915 6,915 5,200 0.56 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — 92,788 69,591 7.43 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges (6,602 ) 3,536 (10,138 ) (10,138 ) (7,604 ) (0.81 ) Capitalization threshold change for certain assets — (7,305 ) 7,305 7,305 5,479 0.58 Supply chain and asset optimization 5,625 (4,952 ) 10,577 10,577 7,933 0.85 Total reconciling items (977 ) (15,636 ) 14,659 107,447 80,599 8.61 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 1,669,525 $ 1,474,112 $ 195,413 $ 141,672 $ 91,974 $ 9.82





Fiscal Year 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Gross

profit SD&A

expenses Income

from

operations Income

(loss) before

income taxes Net

income

(loss) Basic net

income (loss)

per share Reported results (GAAP) $ 1,555,712 $ 1,497,810 $ 57,902 $ (13,287 ) $ (19,930 ) $ (2.13 ) System transformation expenses 1,174 (42,162 ) 43,336 43,336 33,022 3.53 Gain on exchange transactions — — — (10,170 ) (7,648 ) (0.82 ) Workforce optimization expenses — (8,555 ) 8,555 8,555 6,519 0.70 Fair value adjustment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — 28,767 21,920 2.34 Fair value adjustments for commodity hedges 10,376 (4,349 ) 14,725 14,725 11,220 1.20 Total reconciling items 11,550 (55,066 ) 66,616 85,213 65,033 6.95 Adjusted results (non-GAAP) $ 1,567,262 $ 1,442,744 $ 124,518 $ 71,926 $ 45,103 $ 4.82

(c) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s non-GAAP financial information does not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Kimberly Kuo Scott Anthony Senior Vice President

Public Affairs, Communications

& Communities Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer Kimberly.Kuo@cokeconsolidated.com Scott.Anthony@cokeconsolidated.com (704) 557-4584 (704) 557-4633

